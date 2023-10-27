‘It’s all about the fans’: David Warner disagrees with compatriot Glenn Maxwell over light shows in CWC 2023

Australia played against the Netherlands last night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After posting a huge total of 399 on the board, they blew the Netherlands away and came out victors with a massive margin of 309 runs.

David Warner scored his second century in the ongoing World Cup and 6th overall in ODI cricket’s premier tournament.

Glenn Maxwell also chipped in scoring the fastest-ever hundred in the history of the ODI World Cup. Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne also contributed with 50-plus scores.

Zampa took four wickets in just three overs and Mitchell Marsh plucked two himself. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, and Pat Cummins all got one wicket each to help Australia register the highest-ever winning margin in a World Cup match.

Despite the joyous occasion, however, Glenn Maxwell found a reason to be crossed by and did not hesitate to speak his mind.

During the post-match presentation, he called the Light Show a horrible idea.

He explained that it takes time for the eyes to readjust and while it is great for the fans, it was the ‘dumbest idea for cricketers.’

However, his compatriot David Warner disagreed with him stating that the event was about the fans.

He also revealed that he loved the light show because of the magical atmosphere it helped build in the stadium.

He wrote:

“I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere. It’s all about the fans. Without you all we won’t be able to do what we love.”

Notably, both centurions of the last games agreed that the light show is for fans' and spectators' entertainment and it's a great thing for them.

Australia's upcoming matches in the World Cup

Australia played 5 and won three out of them, they lost against India and South Africa in their first two games. Aussies left four more matches in the league stage to qualify for the semi-finals.

They will take on New Zealand on 28th October at Dharamsala and on 4th November versus England at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The last two league matches were against Afghanistan and Bangladesh on the 7th and 11th of November, venues for those are Mumbai and Pune.

