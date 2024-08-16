'It's Been Crazy': Alysha Newman Says Her OnlyFans Blew Up After Going Viral for Twerking at Olympics

When Alysha Newman shook things up and twerked her way to a bronze medal, you knew something big was about to happen! For those who might have missed it, Canadian Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman became the talk of the town during the Paris Games after she busted out a twerk to celebrate snagging her bronze medal.

Newman cleared an impressive 4.85 meters to secure the first Olympic medal of her career. But it wasn’t just her athletic feat that had everyone buzzing—her celebration dance sent social media into a frenzy and even managed to crash her OnlyFans account.

READ MORE: Fact Check: Was a British Tennis Player Really Banned From Olympics Because of Her S*x Tape? Exploring Viral Twee

Twerking blows up Alysha Newman's OnlyFans

Newman had already set up an OnlyFans account before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but her viral dance routine during the Paris Games skyrocketed her page’s popularity. She shared with Jake Nisse of the Daily Mail that she’s gained a whopping 20,000 new subscribers since the start of the Paris Olympics. With her subscription price currently discounted to $7.79 per month (down from $12.99), those new fans are bringing in around $150,000 every month.

While she's ‘well aware’ of the stigma attached to OnlyFans, Newman expressed her confidence in the platform, saying she has "so much faith in the company and where it’s going."

Advertisement

Moreover, Alysha said, via TMZ Sports that her spontaneous dance led to a massive surge in followers on her OnlyFans page.

She noted that her subscriber count increased by "10 times" following the celebration and that "as we speak, numbers are being added."

"It's been wild," she commented.

Though the responses have been overwhelmingly positive, there was one person who wasn’t too thrilled—her mother!

READ MORE: 5 Most Gorgeous Female Athletes Who Competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics: Ft. Suni Lee and Sha’Carri Richardson

Why did Alysha Newman twerk?

Alysha Newman, the Canadian pole vaulter, brought home a bronze medal from the Paris Olympics, marking the first-ever women's pole vault medal for Canada and setting a new Canadian record. While her post-vault dance grabbed headlines, Newman remains unfazed by any criticism.

In an interview with The New York Post, the 30-year-old athlete shared her perspective.

"A lot of people think I broke out in the dance because of the bronze medal, but again, I didn’t know I had bronze, Angelica [Moser] from Switzerland still had another attempt, she could have easily taken my spot," Newman clarified. "If you know me for these many years, I’ve always celebrated after a Canadian record. So I had just jumped with the 4.85 [meter] jump, I jumped a Canadian record, and in the past, at every single competition I’ve ever jumped, I’ve backflipped, I’ve danced, I’ve done any sort of thing that comes out naturally."

Advertisement

Her dance, which she admits probably wasn’t a full-on twerk, came after she humorously mimicked limping due to her past injuries while on the track at the Stade de France.

"I think for me to have faked an injury and then danced after, obviously everyone called it a twerk, but I’m laughing cause I probably didn’t do a great twerking compared to some of the women and men that can do it better than me, but it just came out with more of the faking of the injury was more of the plan, rather than the actual twerking, so I laugh because, obviously, it got out there and I’m more than fortunate that people got to see another side of me," she confessed.