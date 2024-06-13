'It's Better Than S--': Gervonta Davis' Hilarious Comparison To His Knockouts

Gervonta Davis recently compared his knockout percentage to s**. In the build-up to his fight against Frank Martin, Tank has kept away from holding his tongue back. The lightweight undefeated boxer’s recent remark had fans laughing.

Frank Martin vs Gervonta Davis is a new challenge for Tank. However, throughout the promotions, the lightweight contender appears light-hearted. This hilarious observation is a great example of a carefree Tank.

Gervonta Davis’ hilarious remark ahead of fighting Frank Martin

Lightweight contender Gervonta Davis is currently one of the most popular boxers. Following his seventh-round knockout victory against Ryan Garcia, Tank’s name immediately shot itself to superstardom.

Undefeated fighter Frank Martin is scheduled to be Davis’ next challenge. Also called The Ghost, Martin has secured eighteen wins, with twelve of those coming by way of knockout. This fight is predicted to be a tough challenge for Tank.

However, Gervonta appears as a high-spirited boxer throughout the media appearances. In the press conferences, Davis constantly made comical remarks that got a chuckle out of fans in the audience.

In a recent one-on-one talk with host Ray Flores, Davis compared his knockouts to s**. The undefeated contender possesses a knockout percentage of ninety-three. Tank was interrogated on how it feels to knock out opponents in the ring.

To which, Davis described the feeling to be ‘good.’ “It’s better than s**, for sure,” claimed Gervonta. The interviewer was stunned upon hearing the hilarious remark. The Tank approaches the fight with a jovial spirit and looks to knock out Martin early.

Gervonta Davis throws shade at Devin Haney in recent interview

On April 20, 2024, Ryan Garcia faced Devin Haney in a much-anticipated bout. Throughout the build-up, KingRy’s behavior concerned fans. The fighter claimed he was indulging in smoking and drinking in training camp.

Thus, Garcia was placed as an underdog for the fight. However, KingRy shocked the world. Dropping Haney multiple times throughout the fight, Ryan was announced the winner via a majority decision.

Garcia’s former rival Gervonta Davis recently threw shade at Haney. When an interviewer hinted at a possible loss for Tank, she used the aforementioned bout as an example. Tank accepted the comparison and offered his thoughts on it.

“I definitely don’t want to be someone like Devin,” said Gervonta. Tank claimed Haney was overlooking Garcia due to his antics. This was followed up with him claiming that he is taking Frank Martin seriously unlike The Dream.

Gervonta Davis does not rule out the possibility of the unpredictable happenings. However, The Tank appears confident walking into the bout and claimed to finish the fight early with a stunning knockout.