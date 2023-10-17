‘It’s going to cost you a million dollars’: When Shaquille O’Neal pranked David Beckham after finding his wallet

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal shared a humorous story about finding former Manchester United player David Beckham's wallet and playfully trying to extort him for its return on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

After retiring from his professional basketball career in 2011, O’Neal was showcasing his comedic talents on the show. He was joined on the sofa by Victoria Beckham, a member of the Spice Girls, and he elaborated on an amusing incident involving her husband's wallet.

"One day in Beverly Hills, I found a wallet while strolling." O’Neal explained to James Corden, "Typically, I empty the cash from any found wallets and toss them away. However, this wallet was distinguished. When I checked it and saw it belonged to David Beckham, I was astounded."

Seizing a chance for a laugh, O’Neal decided to try to joke with Beckham after he successfully traced him. The famous basketball player, now 49, cheekily demanded a whopping $1m from Beckham to return the wallet, but Beckham soon recognized it was Shaq pulling his leg.

"‘I have your wallet. If you want it back, ‘It’s going to cost you a million dollars, But he instantly figured out it was me because he replied, ‘Shaq, cut it out.’ To which I replied, ‘Dave, I found your wallet,’ and subsequently, he came to retrieve it," O'Neal recounted the incident.

Shaquille O'Neal admits feeling envious when LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer

The Lakers legend, Shaquille O'Neal, who is generally regarded as one of the top first picks, surprisingly disagreed with a ranking of the top 10 NBA’s number-one picks posted on Instagram.

Thoughts I say hell naw," O'Neal said.

O'Neal stood fifth in the ranking. The four ahead of him were Tim Duncan in fourth place, Magic Johnson in third, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the second spot, and leading the list LeBron James.

James was a much-anticipated prospect ahead of the 2003 NBA draft, thanks to his exceptional athleticism and adaptable playing style.

