'It's Gonna Be Crazy': Real-Life Bloodline Member Opens Up On Potential Roman Reigns WWE Return At SummerSlam 2024

Roman Reigns is speculated to make his big return this weekend at SummerSlam 2024. Amid this rumor, a real-life Bloodline or Anoa'i family member, Zilla Fatu, recently discussed the possibility of the Tribal Chief's return.

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late WWE wrestler, Umaga. He recently sat down for an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, where he was asked about his take on the likelihood of Roman's return.

Zilla Fatu said, "I don’t know. He doesn’t tell anybody anything. Right now, it’s like, he’s very unpredictable. But when he does come back, it's gonna be crazy."

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns Receives Praise From Father-Son Duo For Giving Them 'Lifetime Memory' Amid WWE Absence

The return of the Head of the Table has remained a mystery within WWE. Nevertheless, the ongoing Bloodline storyline suggests it's inevitable at Cleveland Browns Stadium this weekend.

Solo Sikoa, the new self-proclaimed Tribal Chief of WWE, has changed the outlook of Bloodline with new members since WrestleMania 40. The new Bloodline stable looks ruthless, especially after the addition of Jacob Fatu, who has received high praise from fans for his aura and in-ring talent.

Moreover, Solo Sikoa recently took the name of Roman Reigns during a promo on WWE SmackDown , challenging the former WWE Undisputed Champion to find him. The formation of the new Bloodline, the removal of Wiseman Paul Heyman, and last but not least, taking Roman's name, suggest that the latter will show up at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Advertisement

Apart from talking about Roman Reigns' possible return, Zilla Fatu also shared his perspective on the upcoming Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa match at SummerSlam 2024, where the Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line.

Unsurprisingly, Zilla Fatu backed his cousin, Solo Sikoa, to win the gold this weekend. As per him, Solo must walk out with a win in Cleveland. He wants the title to be back in the Bloodline family for the first time since Reigns' loss at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, the title remained in the family of Bloodline for over three years. When Roman Reigns returned as a heel in 2020, it took him just a week to win the Universal Championship from The Fiend.

After capturing the gold, Reigns went on to set the record for the longest world title reign in the modern era, holding the championship for 1316. Cody Rhodes failed to beat him in his first attempt at WrestleMania 39, but he eventually finished his story at WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement