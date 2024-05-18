'It's Good For Kids': Tyson Fury Responds To Anthony Joshua Predicting Oleksandr Usyk's Victory

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s rivalry seems to have no end. With AJ predicting an Oleksandr Usyk victory in his much-anticipated fight against The Gypsy King, the WBC Heavyweight Champion responded.

Anthony Joshua, who faced the Ukrainian fighter twice in the ring, is backing his former opponent to win. Disregarding that, a heavyweight clash between AJ and Tyson Fury remains one of Britain’s biggest boxing match-ups.

Tyson Fury’s response to Anthony Joshua’s predictions

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk in a much-anticipated unification bout. Also called ‘Ring Of Fire,’ this bout is said to be a very important moment for the sport of boxing.

As the fight gets closer, fans and fighters alike make their predictions on the outcome. Fellow Brit and rival of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, backed his former opponent, Oleksandr Usyk, to grab the victory this weekend.

Since AJ has fought the Ukrainian twice, he believes that Usyk has all the tools to emerge victorious in the much-anticipated bout. Upon hearing this, Tyson Fury remained calm in his response.

“It’s good for kids to look up at the big stars of the division and have opinions on them,” said Tyson Fury. Although the Brit failed to lash out at Joshua, he went on to claim himself to be the king of the hill in the heavyweight division. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about a potential fight between him and Anthony Joshua, Fury refused to budge. He expressed that Usyk should be his top priority before he wanders to further challenges.

Joshua was also referred to as ‘sixth position down the line’ by The Gypsy King. He also brought up the fact that Oleksandr Usyk managed to outclass AJ in their fights.

Two of Britain’s biggest stars, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, have always had back-and-forth exchanges. Though they have not faced each other, both fighters seem open to a potential bout further down the line.

Also read: When Tyson Fury Revealed the Trick He Used to Strengthen His Jaw for Deontay Wilder Fight

Tyson Fury’s final words for Oleksandr Usyk ahead of Ring Of Fire

After a razor-sharp victory against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury picks his next opponent to be Oleksandr Usyk, the glamorous cruiserweight turned heavyweight contender.

Throughout the build-up, different shades of Tyson Fury were observed by fans. In certain interviews, The Gypsy King claimed to respect the Ukrainian fighter. Unlike the outspoken and brash personality the Brit often has, he was quite the opposite.

However, respect for Usyk jumped out of the window as the official weigh-ins took place. In a recent event, Tyson Fury shoved the Ukrainian and went on a tirade against Usyk and his team.

Advertisement

“I’m coming for his heart,” said Tyson Fury. As the fighters were quickly separated following the hostile shove, the Gypsy King launched a verbal onslaught toward Oleksandr Usyk.

“F*** him, and f*** all his team too,” yelled Tyson Fury into the mic. The British champion does not seem to be a fan of the Ukrainian fighter and his team.

Tyson Fury often appears to be animated in his fight build-ups. With critics questioning his career following a potential loss in this fight, The Gypsy King anticipates proving them all wrong.