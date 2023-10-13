‘It’s horrifying to watch this violence’: Tom Brady speaks out on escalating Israel-Palestine conflict

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, violence, combat, and physical abuse

With the ongoing violence in Gaza and Israel, which is a topic of conversation everywhere, many celebrities have expressed their emotions through their social accounts. NFL Legend Tom Brady is one of them. Sharing his feelings over the Israel war, Tom Brady recently made an emotional Tweet. Let's see what the NFL legend shared on his X (formerly) account.

Tom Brady's heartbreaking message on the currently ongoing Israel and Hamas war

NFL legend Tom Brady shared his feelings about the currently ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, through his X account on October 13. Brady started by expressing the whole situation as 'heartbreaking' for him. The 7-time Super Bown champion said, "There should be no gray area about condemning Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israeli citizens. No human deserves this."

Going further Tom Brady talked about how he was 'heartbroken' about the fact that so many innocent lives have been lost in Gaza and Israel due to this huge attack this week. In this context, the NFL Legend said, "I'm heartbroken for all of the innocent lives lost in Israel and Gaza this week, heartbroken for the losses that are sure to follow".

The war between Israel and Hamas is nowhere near an end, as of now. Tom Brady talked about the same thing in his Tweet, expressing how horrifying it is for him to watch all this violence. The NFL champion said, "It's horrifying to watch this violence continue to unfold with no indication of stopping." It sure is horrifying to watch all the innocent Israelis lose their lives due to the war.

Tom Brady concluded his statement by praying for the families of Israel who are stuck in the war and those who lost their lives and their loved ones due to this never-ending war. The NFL star's concluding statement said "My family and I will continue to pray for the families that find themselves in the middle of this tragedy."

