'It's just a dumb label': Fans reacted sarcastically when Mike Florio demanded to remove Brock Purdy's Mr. Irrelevant title

Brock Purdy was the last pick for the 2022 draft, and that’s why he’s famously labeled as Mr. Irrelevant. While some people see this tag as an honor, since the backstory behind it is impressive, some have issues with it.

NBC’s Mike Florio once had a strong objection to Brock Purdy being called Mr. Irrelevant. In fact, he also shared his concerns about the same through his X account. But fans didn’t like Mike’s theory and came forward to share some unique reactions. Here’s how fans reacted:

What had Mike Florio said about Mr. Irrelevant that got fans unhappy?

The backstory of the Mr. Irrelevant tag is that it’s given to the player who is in the last draft of the year. Brock Purdy was the final pick of the 2022 draft and, therefore, received the Mr. Irrelevant tag. However, it’s a prestigious tag.

Also Read: Brock Purdy nickname: Why is 49ers star QB called Mr. Irrelevant despite unbeaten start to NFL career?

It’s a traditional tag that’s been carried forward since the year 1976, passed on to each last pick of the NFL season. While some people look at the positive side of the tag, some just have issues with the term Irrelevant, Mike Florio, for example.

According to Mike Florio, it’s not right to label players as Irrelevant as they could go forward having legendary careers. Talking about the same, he shared a Tweet through his X account on December 11, 2022. However, fans seemed unimpressed.

Also Read: ‘Close to Joe Montana’: Michael Irvin explains why Brock Purdy deserves NFL MVP Award over Patrick Mahomes

NFL fans were unhappy with Mike Florio, calling the Mr. Irrelevant tag as something that no player should receive. “Only if we can retire the PFF garbage ratings you put on players,” said a fan who clearly seemed angry at Mike.

There was also a fan who disagreed with what Mike Florio said and came forward to share his disagreement. “Disagree. Personally would love to use that label as motivation,” the fan said, suggesting that the tag should be looked at positively to inspire motivation.

“Plus “Mr Irrelevant” receives gifts. Not everything is so serious!! Relax!!” tweeted another fan. Well, Mr Irrelevant does come with a lot of other benefits, a trip to Disneyland, for example. So, if we look at it, Mr. Irrelevant is not a bad deal when it comes to additional goodies.

Also Read: Brock Purdy’s USD 1 million salary doesn’t stop him from driving THIS car and sharing rent

Amongst all the comments was the comment of NFL reporter MJ Hurley. “Calm down and go prepare your bad SNF takes, Mike,” said MJ Hurley, taking a dig at Mike Florio.

Advertisement

If we look at Mr. Irrelevant tag, it’s just a tag and not something that defines who a player really is. Look at Brock Purdy, he’s one of the best last picks of this season, helping the 49ers achieve hard wins with ease. So he may be called Mr Irrelevant, but he’s definitely relevant.