'It’s literally happening?': Fans React To Randy Orton Giving Hints of Turning On Cody Rhodes For WWE Universal Title

Randy Orton is giving strong indications of turning on Cody Rhodes at some point to take him on for the WWE Universal title. On Friday Night SmackDown last night, Orton, Rhodes, and Kevin Owens put together a solid team effort against the Bloodline, vowing to take them down at Money In The Bank.

However, The Viper did give some indications through his body language, which led the fans on social media to predict him turning against Cody for the WWE title. As the three of them were in the ring together, Rhodes took to the mic and told the Madison Square Garden crowd how jampacked the arena was and how he should be having a title match here.

"I should be defending my WWE Championship here tonight at a worthy credible opponent,” Rhodes said as Orton looked at him from behind, which was clearly visible in front of the camera. Fans picked this up within no time, and the same clip went viral on social media.

WWE fans predict Orton will turn against Rhodes soon

One fan said, “It’s literally happening? Cody vs randy.” Another wrote, “We need this match at SummerSlam.” A third wrote, “The turn is gonna be great for SummerSlam.” A fourth fan wrote, “Randy Orton is going to show him there is more than one royal family...”.

A fifth user wrote, “YES!!! Cody’s title run desperately NEEDS the Legend Killer, punt kicking version of Randy Orton”.

Can Randy Orton turn on Cody Rhodes?

This isn’t the first time Orton has shown signs of betraying Cody Rhodes. A few weeks ago, in May 2024, Orton did throw hints at turning on (against) Rhodes as he eyed his WWE Universal title. That episode of SmackDown aired from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a day before the King and Queen of The Ring tournament.

At present, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens are expected to square off against Bloodline at Money in the Bank on July 7. There are strong chances of Bloodline winning this match, not cleanly but with outside intervention. That might happen if Orton turns on Rhodes, which sets their bout for SummerSlam 2024. The event however, might also see the return of Former WWE Champion, Roman Reigns.

