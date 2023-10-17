‘It's more like flag football’: Tom Brady ridicules NFL referees for abundance of flags thrown this season

Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in the NFL world. Even though the NFL star is retired, he hasn't stopped himself from being a part of the sport he has spent decades playing. Talking about the NFL, Tom Brady recently revealed how he doesn't like the fact that the NFL is becoming flag football.

During his recent podcast episode, Tom Brady took a dig at referees, for throwing an abundance of flags this 2023 season. Let's check out the official statement of the NFL star, in this context. Here we go!

Tom Brady on referees giving out excessive flags this NFL 2023 season

As much as Tom Brady enjoyed playing and now commenting on the NFL, he isn't enjoying the direction this sport is going in. What's bothering him the most is the excessive use of flags by referees, especially this 2023 season. During the recent episode of Tom Brady's podcast called 'Let’s Go!' the seven-time Super Bowl champion talked about the same.

Talking about the excessive flag-throwing issues, Tom Brady said, "Football is a physical sport, there's a physical element to all of this." Adding further to his previous statement, the NFL legend stated, "You throw a 15-yard flag for something that, you know, 20 years ago maybe wouldn't have had a flag. That affects the game in a big way."

If we look at it, Tom Brady has got a point here, which cannot be ignored going forward in the game. According to the NFL legend, the reason why there were so many flags thrown around is because of the fact that people want it less physical. But making the NFL less physical just makes no sense.

Tom Brady felt the same when he said, "There's so many people that want it less and less physical, it's more like flag football, which is going to be in the Olympics in 2028." Ending the conversation, Tom Brady made a prediction. He said, "Maybe football goes to flag football over a period of time." What do you think, is Tom Brady right about the future of the NFL?