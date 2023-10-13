'It’s no longer Tom Brady': Grammy winner Bad Bunny hints at who GOAT is in USA in his latest song

Many regard Tom Brady as the undisputed G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) of American football due to his illustrious 22-year career in the NFL, full of remarkable achievements. Within these 23 years, he won seven Super Bowls, outperforming all NFL franchises. Brady's impeccable performance never waned and he retired when he was 44. He became the defining solution to the ongoing debate on who is the greatest - a coach or a player.

Brady led his team like a linchpin, and his unrivaled accomplishments, reliability, leadership, and work ethic have secured his place as one of the all-time greats. It's doubtful that any aspiring quarterbacks could live up to the exceptionally high standards he set. Even though they strive to fill his shoes, there may never be another player of Brady's caliber.

Famous Rapper and singer Bad Bunny, however, proposes that Tom Brady is no longer the G.O.A.T. in the USA since Messi arrived.

In his new song, VUELVE CANDY B, Bad Bunny indicated this change, saying,

"Desde que Messi (Messi), está en la USA

To' el mundo sabe quién es la cabra?

Ya no es Tom Brady, ey"

This translates to, "Since Messi is in the USA, everyone knows who the G.O.A.T. is. It's no longer Tom Brady."

Currently, Lionel Messi and Bad Bunny seem to be intersecting in the news. Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, dined with David and Victoria Beckham at Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant in Miami when a brawl occurred. Before his MLS debut, Messi was wearing the Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL 'Triple Black' sneakers launched in June 2023.

Argentina secures victory in World Cup Qualifier with Messi's substitution

In a World Cup qualifier, Argentina achieved a resounding 1-0 victory over Paraguay, with Messi participating as a substitute in the second half. Nicolas Otamendi marked the first point for the World Cup qualifiers with a strong hit from the right side of the box in the third minute

This initial goal paved the way for a remarkable display by Argentina. They dominated the game in the first half and possessed the ball 75% of the time during the match. Paraguay could barely hold the ball long enough to finish a set piece, only managing a single shot on goal throughout the encounter.

In the early moments of the second half, Messi replaced Julián Álvarez in the game. At first, he denied Otamendi's offer of the captain's armband but finally gave in, donned it, and did so with a smile.

Emiliano Martínez, Argentina's goalkeeper, set a new national record for goalless minutes in goal due to the impeccable defense offered by Argentina throughout the match. Clocking up to 609 goalless minutes, Martinez had not let a goal slide on Argentina's side since the World Cup final against France the previous December.

Argentina will continue its journey in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with an upcoming match against Peru on October 17.

