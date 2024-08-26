‘It's not a goodbye’: Simone Biles Pens Heartwarming Message For Coach Cecile Landi as She Leaves WCC After 7 Years

Simone Biles recently penned an emotional farewell note for her coach, Cecile Landi, as she leaves the World Champions Centre (WCC) after serving at the gymnastic training center for seven years.

The 27-year-old gymnast took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself alongside her coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi and wrote, “End of an era. It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later,” with a heart and teary-eyed emojis.

Cecile Landi is set to take another job role and will now serve as the co-head coach of the University of Georgia. Before her Olympic journey, where Biles won three gold medals and one silver medal, the talented coach accepted the position of co-head coach at the Georgia Bulldogs gymnastics team alongside fellow head coach Ryan Roberts.

Landi joined the World Champions Centre in 2017 alongside her husband, Laurent Landi. This comes a year after the center was opened to the public. The duo serves as Simone Biles's personal coaches. Additionally, Cecile served as the assistant head coach of the girls' competitive program.

Under the guidance of the coaching couple, Biles soared to new heights. With them, the American gymnast mastered the Yurchenko double pike and the "Biles II" on the floor. Moreover, she has also won three world all-around titles and five Olympic medals, combining her Tokyo and Paris Games appearances.

This is considerable as Cecile has years of experience in gymnastics. Before starting her coaching career, she represented the French gymnastics team at the 1996 Olympics, finishing 8th place for France.

The former artistic gymnast then retired from Elite Gymnastics in 1999 and started coaching at the French National Training Center from 2001 to 2004. She later joined Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy and also coached at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy before joining the WCC.

It is worth mentioning that on August 22, Cecile also posted on Instagram about her departure from the WCC.

The French gymnastics coach wrote, "Thank you to the entire WCC family for your endless support and love I’ve felt these past 7 years Thank you to all of my athletes and their families for your trust and commitment to our program! I can’t wait to see what the future holds for y’all Forever WCC PROUD .”

Meanwhile, Cecile’s husband, Laurent, will stay at WCC as the head coach of the Women's Gymnastics program, and a new coach will soon join him to train the gymnasts.

