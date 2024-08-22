‘It’s Not About the Moves’: CM Punk Explains How Emotion Is the Most Important Aspect of Pro Wrestling

WWE superstar CM Punk has been in professional wrestling for more than 25 years now. Having started his career in 1997, Punk has not only known wrestling, but he has lived it. According to him, the most important aspect of pro wrestling is not those fancy moves or the physique; it’s the emotional part of it.

Punk recently appeared at The Mask Man show, and there he said that emotion is what matters in pro wrestling. “Wrestling is about emotion. It’s not about the moves, it’s not about how long your match is, it’s not about your fancy coat you wear to the ring. All those things can add to it. But if you can’t get the people and the audience to move, you can’t get them to feel anything, none of it means anything,” Punk said.

What Punk said stands true because the only superstars who have succeeded ever in pro wrestling are the ones who have connected well with the fans with their emotions. In WWE, emotions sell more than superstars.

For example, John Cena established a good connection with the audience with his words. He infused emotions into every aspect of his storytelling. And he turned into a WWE legend within no time. The same goes with The Rock, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Triple H or Shawn Michaels. All of these superstars have used emotions as a key part of their wrestling career.

Advertisement

Punk further spoke about his current stint in WWE, and he specified that the locker room of today in WWE is more productive, and superstars are not rushing to axe each other’s careers.

“I’m talking 10 years ago; there were a lot of people that just wanted to see everybody fail. [They wanted to] protect their spot, cut everybody else’s throat, and I don’t feel that in the WWE locker room. It’s great,” he said.

Punk returned to WWE in 2023 at Survivor Series after a gap of nearly 10 years. He left the company in 2024 after developing bitter relations with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Punk had even vowed never to return to WWE.

Also Read: CM Punk Gives Scathing Reply to His Critics in WWE; ‘Chances Are You’re Wrong and I’m Right’

But things changed when Vince McMahon’s wings were clipped after he got himself entangled in some controversies. That was in July 2022, when Vince was shown the doors. He retired, and Triple H was given the charge of command.

Advertisement

In August 2023, CM Punk’s relationship with AEW went sour, after a backstage fight with Jack Perry. Punk left AEW, and was roped in by Triple H. At Survivor Series, Punk marked his sensational return to WWE. The rest we know is history.