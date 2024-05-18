'It's Not Funny': When Mike Tyson Made Joe Rogan Scared Ahead Of Roy Jones Jr Fight

On the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator experienced one of the scariest moments of his life. Widely regarded as The Baddest Man On The Planet, Mike Tyson confronted the comedian in the now-infamous episode.

Mike Tyson has made countless appearances on the podcast. Joe Rogan is often witnessed singing his praises on the veteran fighter. Although both personalities have a cordial relationship, this particular moment had fans on edge.

When Mike Tyson scared Joe Rogan on his podcast

On his much-awaited comeback after his retirement in 2006, Mike Tyson was scheduled to fight fellow veteran contender Roy Jones Jr. To promote the fight, and Iron made an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

As Rogan and Tyson were having a conversation regarding the veteran’s sparring session Iron revealed his inability to get out of bed after the documented sparring session, and the podcaster started laughing uncontrollably.

"It's not funny because it made me realize that this is big boy s***," replied Tyson to Joe's laughter. Before showing a video of the said sparring session, the veteran fighter appeared to be visibly upset at the UFC commentator.

Throughout the episode, Mike Tyson narrated certain anecdotes that cracked up the podcaster. Although Iron continuously disapproved of this, his relationship with Joe Rogan remains cordial as he made another appearance in the 1805th episode of the show.

Mike Tyson is scheduled to fight Jake Paul in the heavyweight division and the 57-year-old fighter appears to be in good shape ahead of the bout.

Joe Rogan touches on Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Veteran fighter Mike Tyson’s fight against Jake Paul has left a lot of fans worried. Since the former champion is in his late 50s, the betting odds favor the YouTuber to emerge victorious in the much-anticipated bout.

However, UFC commentator Joe Rogan disagrees with this theory. Despite Tyson being fifty-seven years old, the comedian discusses the former champion’s prime and believes he still possesses the viciousness he had in his early fighting career.

Joe Rogan believes Jake Paul to be a good boxer contrary to popular belief. Although he expressed this, he also claimed that Mike Tyson in his late 50s can face a young, 27-year-old fresh-face boxer.

The podcast host praised Jake Paul’s willingness to take the fight against Tyson. He also revealed that this bout will be a huge draw compared to The Problem Child’s previous fights.