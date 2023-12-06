‘It’s not like he is stuck on page one’: Did Tre Jones lowkey diss Lebron James with Victor Wembanyama book reading comparison?

Victor Wembanyama is probably one of the most talked-about avid readers of the NBA. While Victor is known for being a bookworm, there’s another player who appears like a reader but isn’t actually. We are talking about LeBron James. Tre Jones’s recent statement proves the same.

Victor Wembanyama is one of the rare NBA players who are really into books. Like, you will see him with books all the time. And this fact is supported by his fellow teammates as well. “On the plane, before games, he’s carrying a book,” said Champagnie through ExpressNews.

“He is getting through ’em. It’s not like he is just stuck on page one. He is not doing it for the pictures. He is reading,” said Tre Jones. Now, Tre Jones, this statement might be a dig at LeBron James. Why, you might wonder? Well, LeBron James appears to be a reader. If so, why is he always on the first page?

For years, the NBA legend LeBron James has been spotted with a book in his hand and has claimed to be a reader himself. In fact, there are various photos of the Lakers’ star player holding a book, on the internet. However, in every picture, he hasn’t passed the first few pages.

Nevertheless, on the internet with Pat McAfee, Alex Caruso, who is a former Lakers player, was asked whether or not LeBron actually reads those books. Without an inch of hesitation, Caruso said, “Wait, what book?”

Well, that’s just enough to prove that LeBron is using books as props to tell the world that he’s a reader. But his former teammate just exposed him, and maybe Tre Jones’ recent statement of Victor Wembanyama being a reader is an indirect comment on LeBron's faking reading. Do you agree here?