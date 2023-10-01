'It's not meant to be': Daryl Mitchell's amazing rise from being New Zealand's former underdog to top pick

For the New Zealand squad for World Cup 2023, Daryl Mitchell was one of the first priorities to get into the team. However, there are very few people who know that there was a time when Daryl Mitchell had no hopes of playing for New Zealand in the World Cup. From being an underdog to becoming the top priority of the World Cup 2023, Daryl Mitchell has come a long way in his career. Let's see what the right-hand batsman has to say about his journey.

Back when Daryl Mitchell had no hopes to be a part of New Zealand's playing 11

The story goes back to the 2019 World Cup final between New Zealand and England. Back then, Daryl Mitchell had won three international caps in the T20 series as of the World Cup. However, despite that he wasn't any close to being a part of the 2019 World Cup squad.

Talking about the same, Daryl Mitchell said "I remember sitting on the sofa watching it - just like the other five million New Zealanders who were watching it at home." He further added, "I would get up in the early morning and watch the boys." It was just after 6.30 A.M. in Hamilton when Jos Buttler whipped the bails off with Martin Guptill short of his ground."

This was in 2019, when Daryl Mitchell was 28 years old, and was nowhere to be around the World Cup squad. However, things have changed a lot for the right-hand batsman. The first match of the World Cup 2023 is more like a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final with New Zealand facing off England. But this time, Daryl Mitchell is in the playing 11.

Daryl Mitchell has definitely come a long way from doubting to being a part of the International squad - to becoming the top priority for the selectors for the upcoming World Cup. Talking about the same, as per ESPNcricinfo, Daryl Mitchell said "Everyone believes they'll be good enough to get the chance, but there was a time when I thought, 'If it's not meant to be, it's not meant to be."

