‘It’s Over, It Was a Good Run’: Fans Troll Drake for Betting on Mavericks To Win NBA Title Against Celtics

Following Drake's wager that the Dallas Mavericks would win the NBA Finals this year, supporters of the team are panicking. The Canadian rapper bet a massive $500,000 that the Mavs would win the seven-game series against the Boston Celtics.

Drake is renowned for placing large wagers on important athletic events. Sadly, for the Mavericks, he also has a rather dismal success rate. Fans of the five-time Grammy winner have such little sense of wagering that they think there is a Drake Curse.

What did Drake post?

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old disclosed that he had made the wager worth half a million dollars. Additionally, he has wagered $500,00 on the Edmonton Oilers to defeat the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup this year.

"Dallas cause I’m a Texan," Drake captioned his betting slip on Instagram.

"Oilers are self-explanatory," he continued, adding, "Picks are in."

How did the fans react?

Is the Drake curse real?

According to Yahoo Sports, the rapper became a Global Ambassador for the Toronto Raptors in 2013, which is when the curse first started. After five seasons of heartbreak, Toronto appeared to break the curse in 2019 when they won the NBA championship.

Drake bet $700,000 on Sean Strickland earlier this year, but the UFC fighter lost to Dricus Du Plessis. Jake Paul also held Drake accountable for his defeat to Tommy Fury in a split decision in February 2023, following the rapper's $1.2 million wager on the YouTuber's victory.

