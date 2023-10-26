'It's the biggest money fight UFC can make': Conor McGregor pitched to fight Islam Makhachev in title bout next for THIS reason

Conor McGregor is undeniably one of the biggest superstars in this industry. Furthermore, he was out of the Octagon for a long time after breaking his leg during the fight at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. Now, he is set to make his comeback in the Octagon in 2024.

Likewise, currently, UFC’s lightweight champion is Islam Makhachev, who recently defended his title against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, defeating him in the first round by knockout.

Moreover, former champion Daniel Cormier recently commented that he wants Islam Makhachev to face both former lightweight champion and featherweight champion Conor McGregor. He believes that if Islam wants to establish himself as a dominating champion, he needs superstardom, and McGregor is the one who can elevate him to become a superstar. Cormier also expressed, “It’s the biggest money fight UFC can make.”

What’s next for UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev

UFC’s lightweight champion recently secured a knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch at the UFC 294 event, establishing himself as the most dominating champion in the UFC. Furthermore, he is currently on a 13-fight win streak, which stands as the third-longest in UFC history.

Likewise, Makhachev is set to face Charles Oliveira next. Originally scheduled for the main event of UFC 294, Oliveira had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury sustained during the fight camp.

In a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, Charles Oliveira declared, "I want the belt. Whoever has that belt, it doesn't matter who possesses it; I want that belt."

Their initial encounter took place at UFC 280, where Islam Makhachev claimed the title. Currently, there is no official announcement regarding a rematch between Charles and Islam.

Moreover, Islam Makhachev has expressed interest in vying for the UFC welterweight championship. Additionally, he is prepared to serve as the backup fighter for the Colby vs. Leon Edwards matchup slated for the year's end at the UFC 296 event.

