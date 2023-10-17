‘It's treason, 100%’: When Mike Tyson called out Dennis Rodman after his controversial antics in North Korea

Dennis Rodman and Mike Tyson, who were two of the most notorious personalities in the 1990s, never mingled during their pinnacle years but later engaged in a public debacle. A couple of years ago, Tyson publicly rebuked Rodman's foreign trips, accusing him of treason.

In a surprising trip in 2014, Rodman went to North Korea to participate in an All-Star Game. His chummy encounters with Kim Jong Un, North Korea's tyrannical leader, thrust him amidst mixed reactions. Boxing icon, Mike Tyson stood among those who vehemently disapproved of Rodman's actions.

Accusing Rodman of treason, Tyson stated firmly to CBS News, "It's treason, 100%. He berates our troops over there." Tyson staunchly believes his opinion, despite not being highly politically knowledgeable.

Rodman's North Korean sojourn wasn't his only controversial international escapade; he also spent a fortnight in Russia, fraternizing with Vladimir Putin. According to Rodman himself, his Russian trip consisted of dining and partying with Russian models in the company of Putin.

Mike Tyson revealed as a playable character in the upcoming UFC 5 Video Game Trailer

EA Sports revealed that those who preorder UFC 5's deluxe edition will gain access to legendary fighters such as Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, and Fedor Emelianenko, among others.

Set to launch on October 27, UFC 5 comes a bit over three years since the release of UFC 4 in August 2020.

For the first time, the game will harness the Frostbite Engine and will debut multiple new features including a Real Impact System, updated striking animations, an overhauled submission system, and fresh cinematic knockout replays.

"UFC 5 delivers the most authentic MMA encounter that fans could experience outside of the Octagon," asserted UFC President, Dana White, in a press statement. "It's an amazing game and truly embodies a next-generation UFC experience."

