‘It’s Unreal’: Bills QB Josh Allen Wows NFL Fans With Basketball Skills at Golf Tournament

Josh Allen's abilities outside of football have impressed fans. The Buffalo Bills quarterback took part in the American Century Golf Championship this weekend and gained massive fans' appreciation for his athleticism.



However, this time it was not his football skills that wowed them. Allen, who is skilled in several sports, became famous online after hitting a deep shot on a basketball hoop.

Fans Reaction to Josh Allen’s Basketball Hoops

Allen is swinging a hot golf club in the American Century Golf Championship, which took place this weekend in Nevada, but it wasn't his golf talents that drew cheers.



The tournament had a basketball net built up at one of the holes, and players were blasting long shots at it all day. Allen was one of the few players who drained a shot before taking his next swing. The distance was presumably comparable to a half-court shot.

This scene was captured on video and shared by NBC on Twitter. Fans went nuts after viewing his abilities and congratulated him all over the internet. Many supporters praised him, saying he is a multi-sport star.

One fan couldn’t believe what he saw and said, "It's unreal.”

One fan claimed that Josh is the coolest guy in the NFL.

While one fan said this is why Buffalo will win.

Josh Allen grew up playing multiple sports.

Allen grew up as a multi-sport athlete, playing basketball and baseball before focusing on football. The Bills star QB was an impressive basketball player who showcased his skills despite being dressed in full golf attire.



His athleticism is incredible, and it shows on the football field, where he frequently keeps the ball for himself and makes plays with his legs. Allen also has a cannon for an arm and can rocket passes downfield, so it will be interesting to see what he can do once the 2024 season begins.

The Buffalo Bills offense lost significant players, including Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Houston Texans, and Gabe Davis, who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars. These two were Josh Allen's most reliable passing targets.



Despite the loss of key offensive players, the Bills are counting on newcomers to fill the void and back up Josh Allen in the next season. As training camp approaches, Allen and the Bills will concentrate on developing camaraderie and polishing their offensive strategies for the season ahead.

