‘It’s Very Separate’: Dana White Explains Working Relationship Between UFC and WWE Under TKO Banner

UFC president Dana White has explained his working relationship with the WWE. The UFC and the WWE currently have the same parent company, the TKO group. The merge-up made fans excited.

A few interesting crossovers have already taken place. Michael Chandler appeared on WWE RAW and called out Conor McGregor. WWE superstars like Randy Orton and others have been in the crowd for UFC events as well.

Dana White on the UFC’s working relationship with WWE

Dana White has now clarified the UFC’s working relationship with the WWE. The UFC CEO claimed that the two companies work very differently. He claimed that there isn’t too much connection.

White, though, revealed that the WWE has used some UFC staff in different areas. White said during the UFC 302 post-fight press-conference: "It's very separate. I haven't worked with them at all. I do what I do, and they do what they do. They're using some of the people from my team to help them in different areas, business-wise, but as far as putting on live events, I mean, WWE is very good at what they do. And we're very good at what we do. And yeah, that's about as far as it goes."

The merger between the two companies, however, could see more future collaborations. It’s unlikely to see too many WWE superstars fighting inside the octagon. That said, they could help in the promotional side of things.

UFC superstars with good mic skills, meanwhile, could make the occasional appearance in the WWE. Some have the innate ability of cutting a promo.

Dana White open to letting UFC fighters appear in the WWE

Some UFC fighters could be good fit in the WWE, as fans imagine. Fighters like Conor McGregor have great marketing skills. Hence, it won’t be surprising to see them sell WWE events.

Dana White is open to the idea, as the UFC CEO recently said : “Listen, some of the fighters who fight here have always dreamed about doing a WWE match or whatever it is. I don't have a problem with that. I mean, I didn't have a problem with that when Vince was consistently fucking me for no reason, and now that that's not the case anymore, I obviously would absolutely do it.”

These crossovers could get fans excited. It’s worth keeping an eye on the upcoming collaborations between two leading combat sports promotions.