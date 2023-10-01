'I've been quite fortunate': Williamson's satisfied return to New Zealand World Cup squad after knee injury

Kane Williamson is back on the field after a five-month-long injury, seen in the warm-up match against Pakistan. After the match, Williamson shares his injury status. Check out here what he said:

Written by Shanu Singh Published on Oct 01, 2023
Key Highlight

  • Kane Williamson had a major knee injury
  • Williamson played in the warm-up match against Pakistan
  • The right-hand batsman scored 54 runs in 50 runs

After five months long rest due to a knee injury, New Zealand's impact player Kane Williamson is back on the field. Kane Williamson played in the World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan, scoring a half-century in the city of Hyderabad. 

It was definitely a surprise performance from the right-hand batsman since it's more like a debut match after a long break. 

Talking about his experience of being back on the field, Kane Williamson shared some interesting statements with the media after the New Zealand vs. Pakistan warm-up match. Let's see what Kane Williamson said.

Kane Williamson's experience, batting against Pakistan, after 5 months long break

During the first warm-up match of the World Cup 2023, Kane Williamson came on the number 3 in the batting order, after New Zealand lost the wicket of Devon Conway. With his outstanding batting, Kane Williamson helped New Zealand achieve steadiness, since it was a 346-run-long chase. Williamson scored 54 runs in 50 runs, an outstanding half-century, before getting out with 141 runs on the scoreboard. New Zealand won that match by 5 wickets with 38 balls left.

Kane Williamson's improved fitness level got him to perform well in this match, giving a good boost to New Zealand's performance. The right-hand batsman shared his recovery status after the match. Williamson said, "[It needed] a little bit of icing afterward but it's all part of the process. Yeah, it wasn't a reality certainly five months ago and [I've] been quite fortunate with some of that recovery and to be named in the squad is really exciting for me."

Also Read: 2023 World Cup: ICC plans to manage toss and dew challenges; All you need to know

Lastly, Kane Williamson also said, "Just really looking forward to getting out there again. It was nice to do that today." However, there's a twist in the story. Kane Williamson won't be a part of New Zealand's playing 11 for the first World Cup Match against England. With Williamson's absence, do you think New Zealand's performance will alter? Share your take below. 

When is the second match of New Zealand in the World Cup?
New Zealand's second match in the World Cup 2023 will be against the Netherlands on October 9.
