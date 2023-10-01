'I've been quite fortunate': Williamson's satisfied return to New Zealand World Cup squad after knee injury

After five months long rest due to a knee injury, New Zealand's impact player Kane Williamson is back on the field. Kane Williamson played in the World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan, scoring a half-century in the city of Hyderabad.

It was definitely a surprise performance from the right-hand batsman since it's more like a debut match after a long break.

Talking about his experience of being back on the field, Kane Williamson shared some interesting statements with the media after the New Zealand vs. Pakistan warm-up match. Let's see what Kane Williamson said.

Kane Williamson's experience, batting against Pakistan, after 5 months long break

During the first warm-up match of the World Cup 2023, Kane Williamson came on the number 3 in the batting order, after New Zealand lost the wicket of Devon Conway. With his outstanding batting, Kane Williamson helped New Zealand achieve steadiness, since it was a 346-run-long chase. Williamson scored 54 runs in 50 runs, an outstanding half-century, before getting out with 141 runs on the scoreboard. New Zealand won that match by 5 wickets with 38 balls left.

Kane Williamson's improved fitness level got him to perform well in this match, giving a good boost to New Zealand's performance. The right-hand batsman shared his recovery status after the match. Williamson said, "[It needed] a little bit of icing afterward but it's all part of the process. Yeah, it wasn't a reality certainly five months ago and [I've] been quite fortunate with some of that recovery and to be named in the squad is really exciting for me."

Lastly, Kane Williamson also said, "Just really looking forward to getting out there again. It was nice to do that today." However, there's a twist in the story. Kane Williamson won't be a part of New Zealand's playing 11 for the first World Cup Match against England. With Williamson's absence, do you think New Zealand's performance will alter? Share your take below.