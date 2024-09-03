‘I’ve Kind of Failed My Mission’: LeBron James Reveals How He Really Wants To Be Remembered in 100 Years

There has never been a normal LeBron James. Despite lacking any basketball ancestry, tutoring, or mentoring, all it took for him to make a lasting impact on the game was his 2003 NBA entry, not to mention the accomplishments he has made in his 21 professional years.

For the majority, a distinguished career spanning more than twenty years is sufficient to leave their mark on history and enable them to retire with the assurance that their achievements will seem insignificant thirty years from now. James is just getting started, and he may already have the ultimate labor victory.

The forward for the Los Angeles Lakers can retire from basketball today, and fifty years from now, he will still be among the most talked about individuals. Though he is young, having just become the first active athlete to become a billionaire, at 39, he still has a lot of ground to cover.

James said, “From time to time, I do think about how I want to be remembered, and I hope that it's not just the game of basketball. You know, I feel like if it's just the game of basketball, that people, you know, talk about me in the sense of I think I've kind of failed my mission. So, you know, the things that I do in my community, the way myself and Savannah raised our kids, you know, my relationship with my single parent mother, you know, my friendship with my guys, being able to help people from my hometown.”

The King was quick to accept that he was not finished yet. But at the same time, he did say that in terms of basketball, he is old as f***. The LA Laker star said he feels young in life and he wants to accomplish a lot more.

LeBron has consistently disregarded the conventional route to success. He's arguably the most creative athlete of all time, from his leadership on the court to his unwavering approach late in games to raising the bar for athletes in society. But as he's gotten older and into his basketball career, his desire to make a lasting impression on the game, a la Kobe Bryant, has grown with him. We are discussing a phenomenon that may never be repeated globally if Bron can improve upon his previous 20 years in the next 20.

