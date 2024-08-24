J.K. Rowling Takes Another Dig on Imane Khelif After Deleting Transphobic Tweets Amid Lawsuit by Olympics Champion

J.K. Rowling has once again taken to social media to express her opinions on Imane Khelif and her gender. She slammed the Algerian boxer, particularly for her recent makeover, recently shared on Instagram.

Taking to X, the British author went on to share a portion of an article by evolutionary biologist Colin Wright, which states that the 25-year-old boxer’s most recent makeover look is a “hyper-feminizing PR campaign."

Rowling then captioned, "It's important to highlight that launching a PR campaign and applying layers of thick makeup requires far more time and effort than simply making DNA test results public." -- (Writing Hand Emoji) @SwipeWright.”

It is important to highlight that, recently, Imane Khelif was spotted in a new look wearing a floral shirt, hoop earrings adorned with pink flowers, and subtle makeup. Following this, the debate on Khelif’s gender again made rounds on the internet.

Moreover, Rowling previously criticized Khelif after the latter’s Olympic appearance. The author suggested that Imane Khelif was a man taking pleasure in hurting a woman during her recent fight at the 2024 Olympics. Rowling shared a picture of the Algerian boxer’s fight with Italy’s Angela Carini on her X account.

In response, Khelif provided the necessary documents to prove she was born female and subsequently filed a lawsuit against Rowling. Following this, the Harry Potter author quickly deleted 27 posts from her X account and remained silent on social media for 13 days before again bringing up the same topic with her latest tweet.

It should be noted that the boxer initially found herself at the center of controversy after her swift victory over Carini in an opening-round match in Paris. The Italian fighter withdrew just 46 seconds into the bout.

Soon after this event took place, Khelif faced accusations from famous personalities that she was a male. These allegations made against her have deeply affected her mental well-being, causing considerable emotional strain.

However, this is not the first time Khelif's gender debate has made rounds online. During the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships, the International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified her after she allegedly did not meet the criteria for unspecified gender eligibility tests.

Nonetheless, the International Olympic Committee allowed Khelif to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics, confirming that she complied with all necessary eligibility and medical regulations for the event. The boxer lately earned her first Olympic gold medal in Welterweight earlier this month.

