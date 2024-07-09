Ja Morant Fully Cleared for All Basketball Activities After Season Ending Shoulder Injury In January

In the early days of January 2024, a shoulder injury forced Ja Morant's season to a premature end during a pre-game warm-up. A YouTube video showcased his statement, revealing a seemingly routine arm motion that caused his shoulder to dislocate. The head athletic trainer of Grizzlies was on hand to immediately reset it.

Following this, Morant underwent a successful operation on his right shoulder, and he is to be back to full form in time for the inauguration of the 2024-25 season. Notably, before this, he had already sat out the initial 25 games of the season due to suspension.

Ja Morant, ready for action and primed to lead Grizzlies post-shoulder surgery, gleefully announced his status update concerning his injury, choosing his words wisely on the social media platform X - earlier known as Twitter.

"It's go time,” Morant posted on X, effectively communicating his message in merely three words.

Official clearance for the resumption of all basketball-related activities has been given to Morant. The 6-foot-3 point guard had faced a labral tear in his right shoulder, requiring surgery in January, and had been limited to only nine games before his season was cut short by the injury.

However, in that short nine-game period, Morant proved to be Memphis' brightest spark in a year that was otherwise disappointing. With Morant on the court, the Grizzlies recorded a 6-3 winning ratio, including four victories against teams who made the playoffs eventually.

Morant, during his time playing, averaged 35.3 minutes per game, scoring 25.1 points and providing 8.1 assists.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies battle through injury challenges

The shoulder injury forced Ja Morant to sport a sling for just over a month. Despite this, he maintained a prominent presence, by appearing at basketball camps and backing his Twelve Time AAU team, although his physical involvement at these events was restricted.

With the regular season of the Grizzlies still over three months away, Morant can utilize the offseason to prepare without any constraints of preseason or early season.

In the twilight of the last season, Memphis grappled with multiple injuries. However, by May, most injured players had recuperated, as indicated by Grizzlies' coach Taylor Jenkins, with Morant being the only exception. Now, that concern has been addressed.

