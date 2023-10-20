Ja Morant responds to accusations claiming his father is ‘driving force’ behind his troubling behavior

ESPN shed light on the questionable conduct of the Grizzlies' star player over the previous 18 months, attributing some fault to his father in a dedicated section of the feature.

Tee Morant, the player's father, has been reveling in the luxuries of fame since his son was drafted second overall in the 2019 NBA draft. He has been seen hosting exclusive parties at nightclubs and featured on camera during games. In addition, he has had confrontations with Shannon Sharpe at a Lakers game and argued with players from the Pacers in a separate incident.

Following Ja Morant's return from an NBA suspension due to multiple offenses, including brandishing a weapon at a strip club during a live stream in March, Tee Morant was seen wearing a shirt bearing his son’s photo and the word “Redemption”.

Ja Morant responded to the article's allegations on his Instagram story. He captioned a picture of him and his father with the words "Keep LIVIN the dream OG" adding, "This hoopin' shii started with you, I just continued it.”

In a separate post, Morant stated, “Storm doesn't phase us. Too many umbrellas TM x MBNO x [Grizzly bear emoji]," where TM likely stands for Tee Morant, and MBNO represents My Brothers No Others. This is the moniker for his inner circle and the clothing brand of his long-time friend Davonte Pack.

Skip Bayless discusses the impact of Ja Morant's Father, Tee Morant, on his Career

NBA analyst Skip Bayless pointed out that Tee Morant's indulgent behavior contributes significantly to Ja Morant's unpredictability. According to Bayless, NBA scouts asserted that Ja Morant had a trouble-free disposition before entering the league. However, his personality started spiraling downwards once fame and substantial financial gain accompanied his rookie season.

Post his $8,730,240 rookie paycheck, Ja Morant's father and numerous friends and family members often joined him during his travels. This eventually led to many of his loved ones attaining a kind of 'pseudo-NBA celebrity' status. Expressing his worries about the budding Grizzlies star, Bayless voiced,

In the ESPN story, it's revealed that multiple scouts conducted profound background checks on Ja Morant before his draft. These indicated he had no issues during his college or high school years. He was brought up in a stable, two-parent home. However, the story also claims that the

Grizzlies speculate his father, Tee, who now accompanies him on trips, has transformed into a sort of NBA superstar in his own rights. Tee Morant enjoys a luxurious lifestyle on the road with his son, and consequently, has turned into a facilitator for his son's erratic behaviors."

Fortunately, it appears that Ja Morant has taken these lessons to heart, as he begins this season with a 25-game suspension. Even though he's one of the NBA's top young players, only disciplined veteran guidance can help Morant recover his footing as a prosperous NBA player.

