Ja Morant Sends Bold Message With His Latest Commercial for Sneaker Giant: ‘When I’m Hit, I Always Get Up’

Nike and basketball sensation Ja Morant have teamed up once again to introduce the highly anticipated Nike Ja 2, Morant's second signature sneaker with the renowned footwear giant. This collaboration comes after a period of uncertainty following Morant's injury, which sidelined him for most of the previous season. Now, as he gears up for his return to the court with the Memphis Grizzlies, Morant is making a statement with the launch of his latest signature model.

The Nike Ja 1, Morant's first signature sneaker, made waves upon its release in February 2023, garnering praise for its performance capabilities and accessibility to players of all levels. Speculation about a successor began circulating around June 2024, with sneak peeks of the new design surfacing online. Nike has officially confirmed the Nike Ja 2's impending release and has already started unveiling vibrant colorways to build excitement among fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

In a recent statement by Morant, he emphasized the continuity in his work ethic and commitment to excellence from the Ja 1 to the Ja 2. “It's about comfort, more bounce, and incorporating unique storytelling elements that resonate with my supporters,” Morant expressed.

The Nike Ja 2's design focuses on enhanced cushioning and stability, tailored to match Morant's dynamic playing style on the court. Its surprise release on the SNKRS app has already generated buzz, generating anticipation for Morant's highly anticipated comeback.

The sneaker is set to debut in five distinct colorways - Purple Sky, Foundation, Nightmare, Tree Topper, and In the Woods - each telling a different narrative through its design elements. Fans can mark their calendars for the global release of the Nike Ja 2 and the accompanying Nike Ja apparel collection on October 8th. Priced at $120, the Nike Ja 2 will offer a full family sizing range, making it accessible to fans of all ages.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the Nike Ja 2 is expected to be widely available through nike.com and select retailers, ensuring that Morant's signature kicks reach a broad audience worldwide.

As Morant prepares to make his triumphant return to the NBA hardwood, the release of the Nike Ja 2 serves as a testament to his resilience and determination. Through his latest commercial for the sneaker giant, Morant sends a powerful message: ‘When I’m hit, I always get up.’

