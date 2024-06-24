Ja Morant Shares Injury Update; Reveals Honest Thoughts on Grizzlies’ Big NBA Draft Decision

On Saturday, Ja Morant returned to the basketball court in Memphis, accompanied by nearly 650 children. This was Morant’s first pro camp in several years, and he devoted a day of his offseason to engage with the youth at the Memphis Sports and Events Center. .

Over the past 15 months, Ja Morant has missed most of the games due to injuries and suspensions. Despite hosting several pop-up events, he did not promote or manage a camp like the current one last summer.

Although he has excelled when playing, injuries and suspensions have disrupted Morant's early career. He has not played more than 70 games in a season and has not exceeded 65 games since his rookie year in 2019-20.

What is Ja Morant's current status following his shoulder surgery?

Though Morant associated with the children in basketball-themed activities, he still awaits full medical clearance following his right shoulder surgery in January. After only nine games, Morant sustained a labral tear , but he is anticipated to receive clearance in the forthcoming two weeks.

"It pains me to be unable to play basketball," Morant expressed. "But I don't have much longer to wait. I need to ensure I'm able to play and receive clearance by the time the season starts."

ALSO READ: Who Is Ja Morant's Father? Grizzlies Star Shares Cryptic Post Amid Speculations About Tee Morant's Passing Away

Morant's unique NBA draft perspective and player development approach

Advertisement

Ja Morant occupies a unique position within the NBA draft for his distinctive approach to player development. Often considered an embodiment of the coaching on court, Morant's standout attribute in the minds of his peers and mentors in Memphis Grizzlies is his remarkable IQ.

As the Grizzlies gear up to secure the ninth spot during the NBA draft on Wednesday night (telecast on ESPN, ABC, 7 p.m.), Morant would be seen marking his presence in New York. But you can't anticipate him waiting in the green room. Despite some star NBA players explicitly voicing their team requirements, Morant isn't likely to don the general manager cap.

Unless he shares a prior association with the college basketball players, Morant refrains from analyzing player potential before they join the roster.

"It's going to be intriguing to watch," Morant stated, acknowledging the probable internet frenzy following the event. "I foresee myself switching off my internet."

Advertisement

Despite the quietude, Morant continues to cement his status as an iconic Grizzly and a potential NBA representative. His mass appeal is reflected in the high demand for his jersey and sneakers. Morant's popularity is evident from the fact that his jersey sales ranked 11th in the NBA, even after appearing in only nine games. The multitude of kids opting for Ja 1 shoes on Saturday, further testifies to this.