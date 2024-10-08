Ja Morant Suffers Another Injury Setback as Memphis Grizzlies Win Pre-Season Game Against Dallas Mavericks

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies played a fierce NBA preseason game. By the end of the third quarter, Memphis was ahead of the Mavs 93-90. Ja Morant rolled his ankle during the game for the second time, and the Grizzlies took note of the injury concern. While stopping a two-on-one fastbreak in the second quarter, Morant initially strained his ankle.

Then, following a cut and dunk to the basket in the third, he made a comeback and developed yet another ankle injury. He looked at the Grizzlies athletic trainer and gave the “I'm done” sign after the second occurrence, per Nick Angstadt.

It is hoped that Ja Morant's injury will heal quickly and safely. With three assists, four rebounds, and thirteen points at the end of the game. In order to exact revenge on their 2023–24 performance, the Grizzlies will need to keep their star point guard healthy.

A serious injury to his shoulder kept Morant out of the game for the second half of the season. In nine games prior to that, he averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds. Although he might need to be a little more cautious when dunking, Memphis is excited to have Morant back.

Ja Morant is a fierce competitor, who won't back down, not even from his own teammates, as anyone who knows him well will attest. Zach Edey of the Grizzlies is one of the NBA players that Morant mentioned as someone he would like to dunk on but hasn't yet done so.

Advertisement

In the first game of the preseason, the Grizzlies managed to overcome the Mavericks 121-116. Head coach Taylor Jenkins talked before the game about how the team readied itself for Dallas' formidable offense. Given their victory on Monday night, the Grizzlies must have done something right. To start the 2024–25 season strong, they will need to carry on with that same level of performance early on.

ALSO READ: Ja Morant Fully Cleared for All Basketball Activities After Season Ending Shoulder Injury In January