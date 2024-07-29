Ja Morant’s Hilarious Reaction To Kevin Durant's Viral Tupac Skit Meme After Team USA Thrashed Serbia in Paris Olympics 2024

Two-time All-Star Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies appeared to be having a lot of fun with a viral social media video that featured Kevin Durant's exciting opening night performance at the Olympics. Social media users were talking about Durant's incredible performance against Serbia, but few posts were as clever as the Tupac skit meme.

Reposting a video of the late rapper Tupac on Sunday, Morant included three emojis depicting the "crying with laughter" face. The 15-second clip, which is a still from the popular 1994 film Above the Rim, features Tupac fighting with the police. Midway through the confrontation, he questions why actor Leon Robinson's character, Thomas "Shep" Sheppard, is allowed to enter the court wearing street clothes.

Durant hasn't been on the basketball court in the lead-up to the tournament, much like Shep in the film. Due to a calf injury, the forward for the Phoenix Suns has not played in any exhibition games before the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He hasn't participated in a competitive game since the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Suns from the playoffs on April 29.

Kevin Durant is defying the odds

Kevin Durant was fantastic in the team's first game of the tournament, even though he hadn't played much in the lead-up. The former MVP, who led his team in scoring and only missed one shot the entire game, clearly showed no rust. He scored 23 points in 17 minutes on 8-9 shooting, including a perfect 5-5 performance from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

The USA defeated Serbia 110-84 in their first game, largely thanks to a great showing from their forward. On July 31, they will play South Sudan in the second group stage match.

Kevin Durant can become the first Team USA player to win four Olympic gold medals

Kevin Durant is about to accomplish a historic achievement. With a record-tying fourth gold medal at the Olympics, the 35-year-old could become the first male American basketball player to do so.

After being selected in the NBA draft in 2007 and being included in the All-Star Game a few years later in 2010, Durant had an instant impact. In addition to competing in the Olympics in 2016 (Rio de Janeiro) and 2020 (Tokyo), he debuted in London in 2012. With a 122-point lead over Carmelo Anthony in second place and a 164-point advantage over LeBron James in third, Durant is by far the USA's all-time leading scorer at the Olympics.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kevin Durant Responds To Fat Joe's Claim About Getting Attacked After Rucker Park Game; Find Out Details