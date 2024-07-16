Jackass Star Steve-O Reveals He Received USD 100,000 for NFL 2K5 Appearance

Steve-O, the iconic stunt performer and personality from MTV's Jackass and Wildboyz, made fans buzz. It is nothing new that he has had an interesting relationship with video games throughout his career. Despite not being an avid gamer himself, he's made notable appearances in several video game titles. Each with its own unique story and compensation.

In a recent interview with Gamespot, Steve-O reflected on his experiences with video games. Especially the varying paychecks that came with his appearances. His first major video game role was in NFL 2K5, released in 2005 for the PlayStation 2.

Steve-O discusses the USD 100K NFL 2K5 appearance fee

This game was celebrated for its gameplay and affordability. It is posing a significant competitive threat to EA's Madden franchise. In NFL 2K5, Steve-O appeared as one of five celebrity coaches players could challenge. It was alongside names like Jamie Kennedy, David Arquette, Funkmaster Flex, and Carmen Electra.

Steve-O revealed that he was paid a substantial sum of $100,000 for his role in the game. It highlighted the game's impact and his place as a celebrity figure within it. Following his stint in NFL 2K5, Steve-O made a cameo in Tony Hawk's Underground 2 (THUG2). It is a popular skateboarding game published by Activision.

In this game, Steve-O was featured as a secret skater with his own character model and exclusive tricks. Even a unique mode of transportation, which was a mechanical bull instead of a skateboard.

Despite his more substantial role in THUG2 compared to NFL 2K5, Steve-O received significantly less compensation. It reportedly earned only $5,000 for his involvement. This discrepancy in payment highlighted the different scales of compensation in the gaming industry. That also depends on the role and the game's budget.

Jackass star Steve-O's previous participation in games

In 2007, Steve-O's involvement in video games continued with Jackass: The Game. There, he appeared as one of the main characters. Although he didn't disclose the exact amount he was paid for this role, Steve-O hinted that it was considerably less than what he received for NFL 2K5. It suggested that the Jackass franchise was known for not paying its stars as much as other ventures.

Throughout the interview, Steve-O shared his evolving perspective on video games. Initially viewing them as a waste of time, later people appreciated them as a valid form of entertainment for others. Despite not being a regular gamer himself, he acknowledged the cultural impact and enjoyment that games bring to millions worldwide.

Beyond his video game ventures, Steve-O's career has spanned numerous television appearances, films, podcasts, and a successful YouTube channel. He has become a symbol of extreme stunts and humor. It has maintained a dedicated fan base since its breakout in the early 2000s.