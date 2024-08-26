Jackson Mahomes Shuts Down Romance Rumors with Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole in New Social Media Post

Before Patrick Mahomes makes headlines with his performance in the regular season, his brother Jackson Mahomes is making headlines with rumors of being in a relationship with Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole. However, Jackson Mahomes came prepared, using his latest Instagram post with his girlfriend as his armor.

Taking to his Instagram stories on August 25, Jackson Mahomes posted a picture with his girlfriend, Shyanne Blankenship. The two appeared to be in a hotel room, holding hands and flaunting their outfits for the day in front of a mirror. The internet sensation drew down all the rumors surrounding his romantic affair with Nicole with the cozy picture, puzzling everyone who assumed otherwise.

The rumors of Jackson Mahomes being in a hush-hush relationship with Kayla Nicole gained a lot of traction just a couple of days ago, when Patrick Mahomes, his younger brother, complimented her with his charming words , saying that she looked “very demure.”

Nicole reciprocated his affection with a blushing emoji. Earlier as well, Jackson made frequent trips to Kayla Nicole’s comment section, leaving flirtatious comments like “So pretty” on his way out.

When all this was going on, fans thought Jackson Mahomes might not be involved with his once-rumored girlfriend Blankenship after all. However, as soon as the couple posted the story, fans once again got all the confirmation they wanted about Jackson Mahomes’ love interest. It has been a few months since the Chiefs’ QB’s brother publicly announced his relationship with Shyanne Blankenship.

The couple made a post together back in May to make their love public. In one of the two pictures they shared, the two could be seen in a loving embrace. If that left any room for doubt for the fans, Blankenship commented, “Love you,” to the post. Even Jackson’s mother, Randi, expressed her happiness about their relationship, commenting with a series of red hearts.

The couple has managed to keep their relationship away from the public eye since no information about them is available on the internet. However, Blankenship does have a connection with Kansas City, as she often takes to her Instagram to promote a local candy shop, Cool Cups, to her 6k followers.

Looking at Blankenship’s posts, she also attended a Drake concert with her man earlier in March, before they went public. The post’s fair contribution to further raising the rumors about their relationship. Despite Shaynne’s open confession, the two have yet to make a proper official announcement or public appearance as a couple, removing any semblance of doubt fans may have.