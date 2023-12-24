Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Will Trevor Lawrence play Sunday? Where to watch and other details

During the Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence went into concussion protocol. The Jaguars will next be facing the Buccaneers this weekend, and fans are looking for clarity around Trevor's concussion protocol update. Here are important details about Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Trevor Lawrence has successfully cleared the concussion protocol

Good news for the Jacksonville Jaguars fans. Trevor Lawrence has successfully cleared the concussion protocol and will be looking forward to traveling to Tampa to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The news was shared by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media recently. So that's a relief for the Jaguars.

When is Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and where is it played?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be played on December 24 at the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. The Jaguars will be facing the Buccaneers after three back-to-back losses, with the last loss to the Baltimore Ravens, during which star quarterback Trevor Lawrence went into concussion protocol.

Where to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be aired live on DANZ and CBS Sports. You can enjoy the game after taking an NFL Game Pass from DAZN. You can also check out the game through Paramount+ and other streaming options such as FuboTV. NFL on Fox is also a great streaming option you can try.