Jacob Fatu Breaks Silence on Fans Speculating Him as an Imposter and Being Aligned with Roman Reigns Instead of Solo Sikoa

This year at WrestleMania XL, The Head of the Table lost his WWE Undiputed Universal Championship to The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, ending his dominating and historic four-championship reign.

Roman Reigns has not made any television or public appearance since he lost his WWE Undisputed championship at WrestleMania 40; things seem out of Roman Reigns’s hands after his enforcer Solo Sikoa turned his back and denied taking any order from Roman Reigns.

Later, Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of the Bloodline, and a new member, Tama Tonga, was inducted into the Bloodline by Solo Sikoa. Over time, Solo Sikoa assembled his version of the Bloodline and included Tango Loa and Jacob Fatu in the faction, making the Bloodline the most dominant version of itself.

The New Bloodline is currently dominating Friday Night SmackDown. They earned a massive win at WWE Money in the Bank against the team of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Ownes when newly crowed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa, with the help of his enforcer Jacob Fatu, pinned WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.

Is Jacob Fatu imposter?

Recently, fans pointed out that Jacob Fatu could be the imposter and internet man who is a possum working with Solo Sikoa. Still, his loyalties lie with Roman Reigns, as his old tweet acknowledging Roman Reigns went viral on the internet, and he even made a face when Solo Sikoa talked about Roman Reigns in the edition of SmackDown.

Now Samoan Warewolf Jacob Fatu has finally broken his silence on fan speculation and theory about him being the imposter in New Bloodline; Jacob Fatu tweeted and acknowledged Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief, debunking all the rumors and theories of him being the secret Roman Reigns’s support. Jacob Fatu tweeted, “I thank god for my tribal chief, Solo Sikoa.”

Why should Roman Reigns not return at Summer Slam 2024?

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes is all set to defend his championship crown against self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa at the next WWE premium live event, WWE Summer Slam 2024.

WWE fanatics have already come to the most likely outcome of the main event match between Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes. The most suggested ending for the match is that Roman Reigns will finally return at the end and unleash himself on Solo Sikoa instead of attacking Cody Rhodes.

WWE Enthusista are electrified for the comeback of Roman Reigns, but former WWE legend and Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff thinks differently, and he suggested WWE should not call Roman Reigns back at Summer Slam 2024,

Eric Bischoff stated his reason on the latest edition of 83 podcast, “ Roman (Reigns) is gone, but there have been so many moves on the chessboard since that time that it's hard even to recognize, 'Oh yeah, he's been gone!' So much going on; nobody's missing him.”



Bischoff further expressed, “Just deep down in your instincts, your subconscious says, 'God, I really like to see Roman show up. God, I wonder if Roman (Reigns) is going to surprise us tonight. They are not there yet,”

We are just weeks away from the most significant professional wrestling party of the summer, Summer Slam 2024. The event will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

