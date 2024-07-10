Jacob Fatu Gets Praised By WWE Hall of Famer; 'Compelling Than All Other Guys'

WWE superstar Jacob Fatu made a sensational debut on SmackDown on June 21, 2024. The MLW Champion had a breakout entry as he destroyed Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton, all in one go. Fatu’s debut, in fact, was long speculated, as he had already signed a deal with WWE in February. But it was delayed for nearly four months.

A former WWE superstar Rob Van Dam has now spoken on Fatu’s performance in WWE, calling him incredible and intense. Van Dam went on to call Fatu better than all the other guys in the Bloodline 2.0 currently.

What did Rob Van Dam say about Jacob Fatu?

While speaking on his 1 Of A Kind With RVD Podcast, the Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on Jacob Fatu. “Yes, I have. He’s very good. I was very impressed with him. I saw him in LA at PCW, Pacific Coast Wrestling. I was there, and I was very impressed with him,” RVD said.

Van Dam specifically talked about double-jump springboard moonsault, saying that it just got stuck in his mind. He goes, “He’s so much more credible and intense and engaging and compelling than all the other guys. Like he came out, and just his intensity and everything like changed the whole vibe.”

Is Jacob Fatu poised to become the leader of the Bloodline 2.0?

One of the reasons why Fatu’s debut was delayed was because of the apprehension that he might overshadow Solo Sikoa. And this indeed happened when Fatu made his debut. There were reports from WWE insiders which mentioned that Fatu’s entry indeed affected Sikoa’s aura in the Bloodline.

Now, some reports already say that Jacob Fatu might take over the leadership of Bloodline 2.0. So, where would Solo Sikoa go? Either Solo Sikoa might take a backseat in the whole group, or he can be turned out after facing a defeat from Cody Rhodes at the upcoming SummerSlam 2024, in August.

When is Roman Reigns expected to return?

Roman Reigns is highly expected to mark his return at SummerSlam 2024. The former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has not made an appearance since April 7, after losing the belt to Cody Rhodes.

And when Roman returns, he is expected to take on Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline which even kicked out Roman’s favorite ‘Wiseman’, Paul Heyman. There were reports that Jimmy and Jey Uso might team up with Roman Reigns and there might be an OG Bloodline vs Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0. This bout can take place at Survivor Series 2024.