Jacob Fatu Sends Heartfelt Message to Solo Sikoa Ahead of First Title Match at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Jacob Fatu is the newest breakout superstar in WWE. He has not only eclipsed the entire Bloodline 2.0 but has even put to shame the other mid-card wrestlers in WWE. Fatu made his debut just a month and a half ago, but he has left a fine imprint of himself in front of the crowd.

Fatu is on the way to becoming one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champion, as he and Tama Tonga became the no.1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship, which is currently held by Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. So, the Samoan Werewolf had a message for Solo ahead of his match at SummerSlam.

What did Jacob Fatu say to Solo Sikoa?

Fatu wrote a heartfelt message to Solo Sikoa on his X account. He wrote, “'Thank you, Solo, for everything you've done for my family,'' he wrote.” This isn’t the first time; Fatu has previously also thanked Roman Reigns, Solo, and the rest of the Bloodline members for making their ancestors so proud.

His debut in Bloodline 2.0 was rumored for the last few months, but it was being delayed by WWE allegedly because it was believed that Fatu’s presence could overshadow Solo Sikoa. This turned out to be true because when Jacob Fatu appeared in WWE during SmackDown, he took down the top stars of the company in seconds. Within minutes, he brought down Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

Further, Jacob Fatu is known for possessing exceptional wrestling skills, which he showcased last week on SmackDown. Be it the Samoan Drop or the Might Moonsault, Jacob Fatu has mastered every move.

Will Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga win the WWE Tag Team Champions?

There are extremely high chances of Fatu and Tama Tonga winning the bout against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. The stage is set for them at SummerSlam 2024. However, their other mate, Solo Sikoa, doesn’t seem to have a strong chance of winning the WWE Title match against Cody Rhodes.

It is because Roman Reigns is expected to return to the WWE on SummerSlam and attack Solo Sikoa for hijacking Bloodline 2.0. Further, Cody Rhodes is not poised to drop the title anytime soon, and even if he does, it might take place at Survivor Series or at WrestleMania 41 next year. Just like Roman, Cody, too, is expected to retain the WWE Championship for a while before he drops it.

