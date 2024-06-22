Jacob Fatu's Emotional Video on Bloodline Resurfaces After His WWE Debut on SmackDown

Jacob Fatu’s WWE debut has finally happened. And it turned out to be one of the best WWE debuts of any superstar in recent times. The MJW Champion decimated all three top WWE superstars, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton, in one shot.

Amid the social media chatter around his debut, an old video of him has now resurfaced, which shows him talking emotionally about his cousins, The Uso’s Roman Reigns, and how that group has been part of his life.

What did Jacob Fatu say on Bloodline?

Jacob Fatu said he gets emotional watching the Bloodline doing so well in WWE, as he has grown up watching these guys. He says, “You know, I get emotional when I talk about it because how real it is. You know what I'm saying like. My family has been like It's been this way forever.

He continues, “Am so sorry, man, If I get emotionally choked up about it. It's because I feel what they are doing, and I love it. But overall, though, men like Big Dog Roman Reigns, Solo, Usos. I've grown up watching these guys man. Like I said before, you asked me about Bloodline; I think it's amazing.”

His love for the Bloodline could be seen on his SmackDown debut when he went hammers and tongs against Cody Rhodes , the first WWE superstar to make the Bloodline bite the dust at WrestleMania 40. Jacob put Cody through the announce table and made a massive frog splash on the WWE champion. All of this has led to WWE Universe expecting a massive storm in the coming episodes of WWE.

How has Jacob Fatu been WWE backstage?

While the 32-year-old superstar was savage inside the ring, behind the scenes, he was cordial with everybody. Fightful Select’s Sean Sapp Ross gave an update from WWE backstage that he displayed great character.

”He’s got a great attitude from everybody that I have heard from; I mean, my personal interaction with them dude is just wonderful,” Sean Sapp Ross said. He said that Fatu has been a jovial guy, and he approached everybody respectfully backstage.