Jacob Trouba Could Be Placed On Waivers After Ugly Rangers Split Amid USD 56 Million Contract: Report

New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba is expected to be placed on waivers following an unpleasant split with the team. When free agency opens on Monday (July 1), Trouba's no-move clause will be replaced with a 15-team no-trade list.

Trouba has two years remaining on his seven-year, $56 million contract. He is expected to play on the third defensive line, and the Rangers are unwilling to take a $8 million salary charge for the veteran defenseman.

Jacob Trouba might have to face waiver if he is not traded

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, if Jacob Trouba opposes a potential trade to Detroit, as expected, the Rangers appear ready to transfer him somewhere, maybe through waivers.

“If Trouba does not approve a trade to Detroit that is believed in place, he will ultimately be sent somewhere else, perhaps by waivers. The decision has been made," Brooks wrote in his column.”

Recent events indicate that Trouba may tactically utilize his 15-team no-trade clause to impede trade, delaying the Blueshirts' efforts to remove his salary cap burden. According to reports, the captain still has strong views over the club's public announcement of its intentions last week.

The New York Rangers asked Trouba to submit the 15 clubs on his no-trade list last week in order to manage his cap charge, but there are conflicting reports on whether the list was provided as talks continue.

Advertisement

As things stand, fans should expect further information on Trouba's future on Monday, when free agency begins.

Jacob Trouba trade will be difficult

The New York Rangers want to make significant changes this summer to advance, but their restricted salary cap space of $12.8 million (according to CapFriendly) entering NHL free agency on Monday is a roadblock.

To increase financial flexibility, they are considering moving veteran defender Jacob Trouba, who earns $8 million each season for the next two seasons. This move would free up resources, perhaps allowing them to keep defender Braden Schneider, who is set to become a restricted free agency shortly.

While dealing Trouba might assist the Rangers financially, it may not be an easy process, especially if the 30-year-old defender is opposed to the move. On June 29, Brooks stated that the Rangers "may retain $2.5 million per year."

As a result, the Rangers would eat 31.25% of Trouba's remaining $12 million contract. Trouba's no-trade list, which takes effect once the free-agent market opens, might be critical to this move.

Advertisement

If the Rangers can transfer Trouba without having to buy out his contract (with a $2.5 million retention, as proposed by the New York Post), they will have $21.1 million in cap space. Brooks feels there is a potential for New York to enter the Patrick Kane sweepstakes as the former Ranger approaches free agency on July 1.

Also Read: What Is a Qualifying Offer in NHL?