Jade Cargill Credits Triple H And Nick Khan For Helping Her Settle In WWE; Praises CM Punk

WWE stars regularly jump to AEW, but Jade Cargill did the opposite. The Storm was arguably WWE's biggest acquisition from AEW, officially signing for the company in 2023. The former AEW TBS Champion recently opened up about how Triple H and Nick Khan helped her settle in WWE and how CM Punk's guidance was invaluable in her growth as a performer.

Jade Cargill was recently the guest on The Wrestling Classic Podcast. She talked about how the transition from being an AEW wrestler to a WWE superstar happened and who helped her.

"I would say like just talking to Paul and talking to Nick Khan, they made it more comfortable for me, like obviously familiar faces always make it comfortable, but prior to being in the wrestling industry in general, I didn’t know anybody," said Jade Cargill, describing the time she initially signed for WWE.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion added that she was confused at the beginning of the Stamford-based promotion, thinking about how people perceived her there. She thought some people probably assumed she was a stand-in model, and she possibly made people uncomfortable.

During the conversation, Cargill also talked about the current WWE star, CM Punk, and his influence on her professional wrestling career.

As per her, "Familiar faces always help out; CM Punk and his advice are always very sound advice. He doesn’t take anything from anybody and even at AEW, me sitting down and having these conversations with him, it helped out a lot.”

CM Punk has been acquainted with Jade Cargill since she was an AEW wrestler. Even though he was a controversial figure in Tony Khan's company, he was a mentor to many budding talents there, given the vast experience he possessed.

Even in WWE, he plays a similar role. Youngsters from WWE NXT praise CM Punk. A majority of the developmental brand talents grew up watching The Best in the World and saw him as a role model.

In the past year, Jade Cargill has enjoyed a successful career in WWE. After an impressive debut at Royal Rumble 2024, The Storm eventually won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair.

Nevertheless, she has yet to be in a major singles storyline since joining the company. WWE is gradually building her character. A myriad of fans believe that Jade still needs some in-ring improvements before getting embroiled in a major feud.