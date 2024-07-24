Jake and Logan Paul Discuss How ‘Divine Intervention’ Saved Donald Trump From Assassination: ‘There Would Have Been a Civil War’

In a shocking event, former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. How did this happen? What does it mean for America's future? On their podcast Impaulsive, Jake and Logan Paul discussed the incident.

They shared their thoughts on the shooting and its implications. Did divine intervention play a role in Trump's survival? Jake believes so. "God stepped in and saved him," he said. Logan agreed, calling the event one of the craziest things he's ever seen. They talked about potential chaos if the attempt had succeeded. Would there have been a civil war?

Exploring the potential for civil war with Jake Paul

In the latest episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul set the stage for a deep dive into the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, saying, "You've been kind of vocal about politics and just policy in the United States, freedom of speech, or constitutional rights, all that stuff from time to time and I'm sure you have thoughts on it as do I."

Jake responded with palpable intensity, "Yeah, I mean first and foremost, it's one of the craziest things I've ever seen and probably will ever see."

His reaction reflects the gravity of the event where Trump narrowly escaped death at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. As detailed in the incident reports, the bullet grazed Trump's ear, sparking immediate chaos and a swift response from the Secret Service.

Diving deeper, Jake speculated on the broader implications of the failed assassination. "I think there would have been a civil war if something worse had hit him. But I think that's like divine intervention for sure."

Advertisement

Also read: Jake Paul Champions Donald Trump as ‘God’s Angel’ Following Assassination Attempt

Jake elaborates on this idea, connecting it to current political tensions: "I believe that God stepped in and saved him." He emphasizes that "what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger," and suggested that this incident happened because a higher power saw the dangerous path the current government leaders were taking, which he describes as "catastrophic and terrible," irrespective of political affiliation.

He concluded with a strong call to action, "And I think God really intervened like we need this guy right now. Everyone needs to flip sides. We can’t have a close election. We need a landslide. We need this guy to come back in and make America great again."

Logan Paul's reaction to Alex Pereira call out

Logan Paul was taken aback when his brother Jake called out Alex Pereira, one of the scariest men in the UFC, during their Impaulsive podcast. Logan didn't hold back his surprise, exclaiming, "What the f**k is this kid doing? Call out Alex Pereira? I'm sorry but are you insane? He said Alex Pereira and I was like, 'what did you just say?'"

Advertisement

Despite Jake's confidence, Logan's reaction reflected the general sentiment that challenging a fighter of Pereira's caliber might be a risky move. Given Dana White's protective stance on UFC fighters, it's unlikely he'll allow Pereira to box Jake Paul.

However, Jake seems eager to prove himself against someone with Pereira's devastating power and kickboxing prowess. Will this bold call-out lead to an actual fight? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Jake's daring call-out and the potential implications of this high-stakes fight?