Jake Paul Accepts Sean O’Malley’s Call to Replace Conor McGregor at UFC303 Amid Cancellation Rumors

Jake Paul has accepted a call from Sean O’Malley to replace Conor McGregor at UFC 303. The latter’s highly-anticipated UFC 303 comeback looks complicated. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has reported that the UFC is actively looking for a replacement.

While no official announcement has surfaced, reports claim that the fight is likely to be called off. Given that the UFC 303 PPV card is set to take place during international fight week, the promotion needs a worthy replacement.

Sean O’Malley calls out Jake Paul amid Conor McGregor's fight cancellation rumors

Conor McGregor is the biggest star and draw in MMA. Fans across the globe have paid hefty amounts in tickets and other arrangements to watch the Irishman’s comeback. Hence, his potential absence could be a massive blow.

It would take something huge to compensate for that, and Sean O’Malley is often considered Conor McGregor’s heir in terms of stardom. The UFC bantamweight champion possesses a massive fanbase.

O’Malley recently jokingly wrote on X, “I’ll fight @jakepaul to save UFC 303.” Paul played along with O’Malley’s humorous post, writing: “MMA fight before Tyson. @PFLMMA.”

Paul then went a step further, boldly writing, “100% will kill Omalley in MMA. He’s a small man. PFL Vs UFC June 29th.” While Paul has been doing pro-boxing, he has never professionally fought in MMA.

‘The Problem Child’ is also signed with PFL MMA. Hence, it’s near impossible that a cross-promotion fight would take place, and that too on short notice at UFC 303. The back-and-forth with Sean O’Malley, though, is a good way for Jake Paul to get some clout. It would also keep fans entertained.

Jake Paul recently mocked Dana White about Conor McGregor

Jake Paul’s scheduled fight against Mike Tyson had to be postponed due to some medical issues with the legend. Dana White then fired shots at the event. White claimed he knew a lot, which he wouldn’t disclose.

After Conor McGregor’s scheduled UFC 303 press-conference was canceled last week, Paul played a reverse card. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “People keep asking me about Conor McGregor / UFC 303. Obviously, I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it publicly. For the first time, probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something. That’s their world, and you know, they get pissed at me every time I talk about that stuff. Good for them, and they’ll figure it out.”

Dana White and Jake Paul have never been on cordial terms. ‘The Problem Child’ is making the most of the Conor McGregor saga ahead of UFC 303.