Jake Paul accepts to fighting Nate Diaz in MMA at PFL

YouTuber and Boxer Jake Paul has made his reputation for fighting MMA veterans and legends names including Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and many more. He recently made his return to boxing in August after he lost to Tommy Fury in February earlier this year. His next opponent was UFC legend Nate Diaz, Jake Paul defeated Diaz in his debut fight.

Then recently Jake Paul dropped a video of him sparring and announced he would return on December 15th for the fight. Just after that Nate Diaz dropped a poster poking Paul and asking for a rematch. Now Pual’s promotion Most Valuable Promotion has dropped a report they tweeted and confirmed Jake Paul will not be boxing Diaz one more time.

But Paul received an offer from PFL to fight Nate Diaz in an MMA match and Jake on his end accepted the offer to fight Nate Diaz in the PFL smart cage. There is no official announcement of whether Nate Diaz will fight him in PFL.

ALSO READ: Dillon Danis threatens to leave Bellator for UFC over THIS condition concerning Jake Paul

Jake Paul responds to drug allegations against him when he was at The Prime Card event

Recently, Logan Paul made his boxing return after a long time. He last fought Floyd Mayweather and since then he has never seen back in the ring for boxing. He made his return to boxing to compete against one of his rivals Dillon Danis and he got his first victory in his boxing career.

Jake Paul was present at the event to support his brother at his corner. After seeing him at the event, people pointed out that Problem Child looked a bit drugged as he was touching his nose. Fans started trolling him and raised questions about Paul being drugged during his own brother's fight

Now Paul responded to the allegations via his YouTube channel and said “Every 10 minutes of existing, I go to brawl in the ring to save my f****ng brother, there are 40 grown men around me. Everyone is huffing and puffing, I'm yelling 'You b, you're lucky I didn't f**ng kill you!' and I'm literally drenched in sweat”

Paul expressed he was drenched in sweat and that was why he was touching his nose not because he was drugged.

ALSO READ: Dillon Danis hints at Jake Paul fight after claiming Logan Paul missed weight