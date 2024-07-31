Jake Paul Called Out in ‘Winner Takes All’ Challenge Ahead of Mike Tyson Fight by Boxing Icon

Eric Esch, more famously known as Butterbean, has given a unique proposal to Jake Paul ahead of the Mike Tyson fight in November. Butterbean, 57, has challenged Paul to a winner-take-all bet.

He is ready to put USD 2 million on the table and fight for it, with the winner taking all the prize money. Butterbean called out ‘The Problem Child’ through a recent TikTok video. Paul beat Mike Perry via sixth-round TKO in his most recent fight on July 20.

Butterbean’s challenge to Jake Paul ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Mike Tyson has already started counting the days for his November showdown against Jake Paul , which was initially scheduled for July. The fight, though, had to be postponed due to ‘Iron’ suffering a medical scare.

Paul has now received another call out from Butterbean, who said in a recent TikTok video, "Hey Jake Paul, would you fight me for $2 million [£1.5 million]? The winner takes all."

Butterbean is a former heavyweight professional boxer with a record of 77-10-4. He amassed a massive 57 KO wins in his long career. Paul has faced criticism for facing a 58-year-old Tyson due to their age gap. Butterbean is also in the same age category, but the 57-year-old is ready to lace up the gloves.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, moved to 10-1 as a pro-boxer with his recent win against Mike Perry. He has now beaten former UFC stars like Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and more.

Paul, though, is yet to beat an active and well-known professional boxer. He is set to take on Tyson in November in his next fight.

Butterbean has previously called out Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

This is not the first time Butterbean has called out Jake Paul. He also called out Mike Tyson back in 2022, naming the duo as his potential opponents. He said that in 2022 (via Express),

“Jake Paul or Mike Tyson. Jake Paul runs his mouth too much; he's never fought nobody; I would love to fight him. I think people would like to see me and Tyson go at it, which would be a hell of a draw. Me and Tyson are actually friends, but I don't mind fighting friends."

It’s clear Butterbean wants to fight either Jake Paul or Mike Tyson. However, he will have to wait for the pair to fight each other first.

