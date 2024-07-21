Jake Paul Calls Out Alex Pereira Next Following KO Victory Against Mike Perry

Jake Paul wants Alex Pereira as his next opponent! Paul, who was pitted against the BKFC fighter Mike Perry, secured a thumping victory today. Paul, who came into the fight with a 9-1 record, always had the upper hand. Perry, on the other hand, was relatively new to the discipline. Despite being a former UFC athlete, this was Mike Perry’s second boxing bout. The difference was visible as Jake Paul dominated proceedings from Round 1.

Paul landed an early punch that cut open Perry’s face. With several more iron-fist punches, Perry went tumbling down thrice. Ultimately, it was in the sixth round that Jake Paul finally managed to knock Perry out, extending his boxing record to 10-1. However, soon after his victory, Jake Paul had a shocking call out to announce. He expressed his desire to fight the UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira.

Jake Paul eyes to shut down Alex Pereira’s striking superiority

Former GLORY Kickboxing champion and UFC two-division champion, Alex Pereira has a fierce pair of hands. Knocking out the likes of Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka within 2 rounds has made Alex Pereira a feared opponent.

However, Jake Paul does not seem to be intimidated by ‘Poatan’. Instead, he has issued an open challenge to the Brazilian to accept a fight offer with Jake Paul.

In his post-match ring interview with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul called out Alex Pereira. Paul stated, “Alex Pereira…you said you wanna box, i’m the king of this. Come over we can make it happen. I want you, Alex Pereira.”

The call-out was so abrupt that it took even Ariel Helwani by surprise. He cross-checked and asked Jake Paul whether it was the UFC light heavyweight champion he was talking about.

Well, with this recent call out, Alex Pereira seems to be in high demand at the moment. Looking at his striking skills, Anthony Joshua had previously proposed to Pereira to try his hand at boxing.

Alex Pereira optimistic about his chances at boxing

Anthony Joshua recently posted on social media that Pereira should make his debut in boxing. Replying to the proposal, Poatan seemed interested and expressed his gratitude towards Joshua for providing him with the idea. Pereira even went on to ask him about whom he should fight if he does make a boxing debut.

But for Alex Pereira to venture into boxing, it would need the seal of approval from Dana White. Although in the past, White has allowed names like Conor McGregor to box, whether he does the same with Pereira is to be seen.

Moreover, Pereira currently has his hands full in the UFC. With regular threats coming from Magomed Ankalaev , Pereira’s next title fight is expected to be a banger.

Thus, the situation with Alex Pereira looks to be quite electrifying. Having created a buzz all around with his performance, Alex Pereira is no doubt the hottest MMA property at the moment. However, whether he will be able to keep his aura intact in the future will be an interesting prospect to watch out for.