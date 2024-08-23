Jake Paul Claims Dana White ‘Scared’ to Make Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou Official

Dana White is afraid of making the Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou match official. At Least that’s what Jake Paul thinks. Paul, who debuted as a boxer a few years back, is looking forward to his MMA debut under the PFL banner. While that is not expected to happen until next year, Jake Paul is currently promoting the PFL events using his worldwide influence. Appearing in the recent presser ahead of Francis Ngannou’s big debut, Paul launched a scathing attack on Dana White.

The UFC head honcho has been approached by Jake Paul on numerous occasions for a potential crossover fight. However, not being a fan of celebrity boxing, Dana White has refused the proposals every time. But according to Jake Paul, there is another layer to the story.

Speaking about White’s reluctance to make a fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, ‘The Problem Child’ stated, “Well I think Dana’s scared to make it happen… I think Dana’s scared to lose his horse in Jon Jones. I love Jon Jones but that’s too much of a risk for Dana to take. Francis is one of the baddest, if not the baddest man on the planet. So, I think Dana’s scared, I don’t think he would want to do that… But the MMA fans want that, don’t we want that? But Dana doesn’t do anything for the fans.”

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time that a fight between Ngannou and Jones has been teased. The duo were slated to cross paths back in 2023 but owing to several complications, the fight fell flat. Ever since then, the possibility of the bout getting official has been discussed heavily. But if we take a look into the reality, Francis Ngannou leaving UFC on bitter terms and being a PFL fighter makes the possibility of a potential match-up extremely unlikely.

Meanwhile, this is not the only instance of Jake Paul getting involved with a UFC fighter. Following his KO victory against Mike Perry, Paul called out the UFC light heavyweight champion. Surprisingly, ‘The Problem Child’ immediately received a FaceTime call from Pereira accepting the offer. Unfortunately, that fight too, will, in most likelihood, not come to fruition.

Since Alex Pereira is under contract with the UFC, he has to obtain a permit from Dana White before making the fight official. And quite expectedly, White did not show much interest in the bout. Thus, with Jake Paul visibly angry at the UFC Head Honcho, it remains to be seen whether White changes his stance and makes crossover fights happen in the future or not.

