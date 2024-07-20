Jake Paul Drops Bomb on UFC, Claims ‘They Don’t Want Me in the Sport’

The UFC wants Jake Paul assassinated. Well, as bizarre as that might sound, this is exactly what Jake Paul has claimed recently. Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Perry on July 20. Ahead of their fight, the duo got involved in some heated exchanges. Both boxers vowed to knock the other one out.

However, a look at their statistics will clarify that Jake Paul is the more experienced fighter among the two. Continuing their thread of bashing each other, Jake Paul and Mike Perry faced off at their pre-fight weigh-ins. While Paul shoved Perry, he also had some shocking claims to make about Dana White and the UFC.

Jake Paul rants about Dana White

After chaos ensued at their weigh-ins, Jake Paul was seen talking to Ariel Helwani. While Paul claimed to have shoved Perry ‘six-feet’ away, he also went on a rant about the UFC head honcho. Paul claimed that Dana White promised Mike Perry a UFC contract if he could knock Jake Paul out. Paul laughed off the possibilities and stated that there was no way Perry would win.

Jake Paul further continued his rant saying, “They've been trying to assassinate me. They don't want me in this sport. They hate that I run this sport, but when you try to assassinate a guy like me, it only makes me bigger. I'm on a mission from God, a mission from God, a servant of God to save this sport.”

Paul also pointed out that he had faced four MMA fighters to date. Interestingly, all four- Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz have lost. Thus, it is quite natural for Jake Paul to feel confident going into the fight. Meanwhile, even before the fight with Perry is done, Jake Paul seems to have run in with another MMA stalwart- Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor takes a jibe at Jake Paul

Conor McGregor has recently voiced his support for Mike Perry ahead of their high-voltage clash. One of the main reasons that ‘The Notorious’ is supporting Perry is that they both now belong to the BKFC promotion. While Perry is a registered athlete, McGregor has recently invested in the promotion. ‘Mystic Mac’ took a recent jibe at Jake Paul and called him a ‘little dweeb’. Such an insult was not taken in good sport by Paul.

He immediately hit back at ‘Mystic Mac’, taking a dig at his rumored cocaine use allegations. Paul also hinted at a possible matchup with McGregor in the distant future. Thus, with shots being fired from both ends, it remains to be seen how things pan out in the future.

