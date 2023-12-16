Jake Paul Fight Purse and Prize Money: How much will The Problem Child make in Andre August boxing match?

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, gears up for his final boxing match of the year on December 15th, 2023, to take place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Florida.

Sports Lad's recent report revealed the earnings for Jake Paul and Andre Agust in their recent boxing match. According to the report, Jake Paul is set to receive a minimum paycheck of 7 million dollars, while his opponent Andre Agust will be given a minimum paycheck of 2 million dollars.

Apart from the minimum paychecks, the fighters will also be rewarded with a fight of the night bonus, which is determined by their performance inside the ring. Additionally, they will receive a share of the pay-per-view sales, depending on their contribution to the event.

Both fighters will also make a significant amount of money through their sponsorship deals. All of these payments are kept private except for the minimum paychecks.

Jake Paul claims he will fight this boxing champion in the future

Jake Paul, the social media sensation who transitioned into boxing, has repeatedly expressed his ambition to become a world champion in the sport. He has stepped into the ring with several notable UFC fighters, such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and many others.

Paul has made it clear that he's on a mission to climb the ladder and secure the world championship in no time. He's even willing to take on Canelo, the undefeated super middleweight champion, to achieve his goal.

The problem child expressed while talking to MMA Hour, “I think the path that I’m on now sets me up in the future to fight Canelo. It’s even just showing him that I can go 10 or 12 rounds with you; I’ve done that with real, legitimate pro boxers and beat them."

Paul further claimed, “So when I beat these guys in the year or two to come and continue to raise the level of opposition, I think me vs. Canelo becomes a really interesting fight and something that a lot of people would be like, ‘Oh, Jake’s going to get destroyed.’ But there’s that fun thing in your mind, the same thing with Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury.”

Paul even claimed that Canelo himself showed interest in him in the past, and they are very close to a match. According to Paul, his fight with Canelo will be a very interesting matchup.

What do you think about Jake Paul facing Canelo Alvarez in the future?

