Jake Paul Hints at Real Reason Behind Conor McGregor Delaying His Comeback

Jake Paul seems to know why Conor McGregor is not fighting in the UFC. Paul, who is a YouTuber-turned-boxer now, has never shied on putting forward his controversial opinions. Currently enjoying a destructive KO victory against Mike Perry, Paul decided to give his two cents on why ‘The Notorious’ is taking too long to come back to the UFC again.

In a recent episode of ‘BS w/ Jake Paul’ podcast on YouTube, Jake Paul stated that Dana White and company are trying to keep McGregor in the UFC. And thus, they are in the middle of a negotiation phase at the moment. Paul said, “Conor has two fights left on his fight deal, but the UFC is trying to renew their rights deal... part of that negotiation is 'hey, we have Conor McGregor for two more fights.' But if [Conor] were to fight now, that wouldn't be part of the negotiations. The company would be like 'well you only have Conor for one fight'.”

As a matter of fact, Jake Paul might have a point here. Conor McGregor has repeatedly mentioned that he has only two fights left at the UFC from his existing contract. ‘Mystic Mac’ has also clarified his intentions of joining the BKFC next as he is already the owner of the promotion. In a recent presser, McGregor pointed to the lightweights of the BKFC and warned them that he is coming for the belt soon.

Now, this might be a bit of concern as the UFC will want their greatest asset to continue for some more time. Thus, there might as well be some kind of a negotiation going on. But as of now, there has been some hint of when McGregor might return. In a recent Instagram live, Dana White teased the big news. While he did not reveal the actual date for McGregor’s return, White mentioned that the much awaited announcement is just round the corner.

Well, Conor McGregor had earlier confirmed that he will be fighting in the UFC in 2024. If this is to be believed, then McGregor must get in shape within December to make the fight. Thus, with McGregor’s comeback garnering interest from all over the fighting world, it remains to be seen when he will step inside the octagon again.

