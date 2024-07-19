Jake Paul Hits Back at Conor McGregor Over ‘Little Dweeb’ Dig: ‘Lay off the Cocaine’

Jake Paul has fiercely responded to Conor McGregor. Jake, who was scheduled to fight Mike Tyson this July, had to postpone the bout due to the latter's physical complications. However, replacing Mike Tyson, Mike Perry will now be fighting Paul on July 20 in Tampa Bay, Florida. In the build-up to their fight, both Perry and Paul have expectedly gone after each other. However, amidst the back and forth, a surprise element in Conor McGregor has emerged between the two.

McGregor has bought a majority stake in the BKFC. And for the uninitiated, Mike Perry is listed under BKFC too. Thus, in order to support Perry, ‘The Notorious’ called out Jake Paul as a “little dweeb”. Unfazed by the former UFC champion’s comments, Jake Paul had some words of advice for McGregor.

Jake Paul hints at a possible fight with ‘Mystic Mac’ in the future

Speaking at a press conference recently, Paul was asked to comment on McGregor’s dig. But before getting to ‘The Notorious’, Paul stated that he would be embarrassing Perry. He further demeaned the entire league of BKFC fighters, terming them as “idiots, street fighter dude”. Shifting his focus to Conor McGregor, Jake Paul then went on to bash the UFC athlete badly.

Paul stated, “Conor McGregor can say what he wants but he won’t fight me either. So once I knock out Perry, Conor McGregor, let's run it. So, Conor McGregor, lay off the cocaine, get in the gym, start winning fights, and then maybe we can have a conversation.”

Jake Paul also took shots at Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva, emphasizing that the MMA fighters were not good boxers. Meanwhile, McGregor will have more things to worry about than Jake Paul at the moment. Struggling to make a return, McGregor has claimed to have had some confirmed discussions with Dana White. And if the reports from Ariel Helwani are to be believed, McGregor will be returning this year.

Ariel Helwani predicts a December return for Conor McGregor

UFC insider Ariel Helwani recently had some big news to share on his MMA Hour podcast. Speaking on the show, Helwani laid down a probable UFC route map for the rest of the year. He opined that the much-awaited Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic bout will take place in November.

But the big news was Conor McGregor’s return, which is rumored to be happening at UFC 310. Helwani even mentioned December 14 as the date when Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will finally get down inside the octagon for a thrilling fight. However, with ‘Mystic Mac’, nothing can be taken for granted. Thus, it will be interesting to see how and when the king truly makes a return.

