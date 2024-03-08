'Jake Paul is shameless': Fans slam influencer boxer after video of Mike Tyson walking with cane resurfaces

Boxing legend and World Heavyweight Champion, Mike Tyson will face YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. However, Jake Paul who is almost 30 years younger than Tyson is not leaving any stone unturned to show his aggression and thereby making a big hue and cry of the match.

On Thursday, a KSI, another boxer and rival of Jake Paul, taunted him for facing a 57-year-old former boxer. A fan then shared another video that showed Mike Tyson walking with a stick. It left several of Mike Tyson’s fans worried about the health of Tyson.

However, the truth is, this video is 2 years old, and it was uploaded in July 2022, when Mike Tyson had some back issues.

A fan later issued a clarification saying that the video was an old one, and even called Jake Paul shameless, “This was Mike Tyson two years ago using a cane to walk ffs Jake Paul is one shameless individual.”

Prankster turned Boxer-Jake Paul

Jake Paul isn’t a long-time professional boxer, instead, he is a prankster who got into professional wrestling. Last year, Jake Paul lost the bout against boxer and reality star, Tommy Fury. Since his debut in professional boxing in January 2020, Paul has a record of 9 wins and 1 loss, with 6 knockouts.

Paul has been sharing a lot of stuff on X, involving Mike Tyson. In a recent update, he posted a video of Mike Tyson practicing inside the ring and wrote, “He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time…the most vicious KO artist ever. But I’m younger, I’m faster and I’m going to be working my ass off to get stronger. A member of my team sent me this video that Mike’s coach put up two weeks ago and asked me if I’m sure that I want to do this…yes, yes I do. Heavyweight..”

Mike Tyson aiming to finish Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is a name that needs no introduction. He is one of the greatest and most fearsome boxers of all time. His last ring outing was against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020. Professionally, Tyson’s last fight was in 2005. He ruled the boxing world as the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990.

Commenting on his match with Paul, the legendary boxer has said that it would be fun to work with Paul. Calling him literally a “kid”, the boxing legend said that he witnessed Paul staring his boxing journey in 2020 from close quarters, and now, he would nearly finish him in the match.

"It's a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him," ESPN quoted Tyson.

